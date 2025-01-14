Hillbilly Homestead returns to Heritage Centre

Rod Gjerde and Carmen Robertson were part of an impromptu second performance at the HIllbilly Homestead concert at the Prince Albert Heritage Centre on Sunday. Earlier in the day performer Keith McConnell, who plays with Just for Fun, the band that was scheduled to perform passed away and friends of McConnell and the Hillbilly Homestead came out to replace Just for Friends because they believed that “the show must go on” because that is what McConnell would have wanted. A tribute to McConnell is planned at the Hillbilly Homestead this summer.