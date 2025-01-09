Hillbilly Homestead and Heritage Centre partnering for concert series

The Prince Albert Heritage Seniors Centre found a way to help members enjoy the summer warmth despite the winter cold.

On Jan. 12, the Heritage Centre will host Hillbilly Homestead featuring the band Just for Fun. Heritage Seniors Centre Association President Evan Swalm said the partnership occurred naturally.

“The Hillbilly Homestead show is a carry on from Audrey Neubuhr at MacDowall. She was running those shows over the summer on her acreage. A lot of our Members went out to her shows from time to time and because it seemed to fit nicely with some of our members and also a lot of seniors in the community, we thought we’d reach out to her and see if she was interested in maybe running some shows over the winter,” Swalm said.

Neubuhr has been running Hillbilly Homestead for the past decade at her acreage at MacDowall. This is the third of six shows over six months that the Hillbilly Homestead will be presenting at the Heritage Centre. Swalm said the partnership has been beneficial for both parties.

“She always has Saskatchewan talent. It’s not always from the Prince Albert area, but it’s always from Saskatchewan,” Swalm said.

“It gives people an opportunity to see some of the local talent that we have in this geographical region.”

Performing on Jan. 12 is the band Just for Fun with opening act Neubuhr and Alice McIntyre presenting classic country. Just for Fun has band members from all around the province including Saskatoon.

The shows have been well received, according to Swalm.

“We’ve sold out both shows so far and we’re looking forward to another good turnout for this one. It was better than our than our expectations,” he said.

The next Hillbilly Homestead concert at the Heritage Centre is on Jan. 12, doors open at 2 p.m. and the show starts at 2:30 p.m., the cost is $20 and as is Neubuhr’s tradition there is a free spudnut with admission.

