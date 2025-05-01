Hildebrand named WHL goaltender of the year

Max Hildebrand was a force to be reckoned with in the Prince Albert Raider crease in 2024-25.

The graduating Raider netminder was awarded the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as the WHL’s top goaltender after putting together an outstanding season in his final WHL season.

In 55 games for the Raiders this season, Hildebrand posted a 33-16-5-0 record, a .918 save percentage, a 2.87 Goals Against Average and three shutouts.

Hildebrand says he was ecstatic to hear that he won the award.

“I was actually on the way to the golf course with former teammate Landon Kosior. Curtis Hunt facetimed me while I was on the way there, which doesn’t happen too often. It’s usually not the best thing when your GM is calling you, but yesterday it was for a good thing. I was super excited to get that call. I knew I was up for it, and I guess I was just a little bit shocked I actually won. Obviously, I think I had a great year and all that, but just to hear it official was super awesome.”

Hildebrand was one of six finalists for the award. Other nominees included Scott Ratzlaff (Seattle Thunderbirds), Carson Bjarnason (Brandon Wheat Kings), Daniel Hauser (Calgary Hitmen) Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George Cougars) and Dawson Cowan (Spokane Chiefs).

Hildebrand says it was a strong field of nominees and he was glad to win the award.

“(Scott) Ratzlaff kind of put his team on his back there down the stretch to get a team to the playoffs, a very good goalie. (Daniel) Hauser broke the win record this year. He’s been good for a long time. It’s an honor to get this award, like I said, and a lot of good goalies are out there around the entire league.”

Everything throughout Hildebrand’s WHL career was earned, never given. Hildebrand was the second last player selected in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft when the Raiders took the Martensville product 286th overall in the 13th round. Prince Albert has not made a selection in the 13th round since Hildebrand.

“They drafted a goalie ahead of me that year, and it was my goal to beat him on my first training camp and play better than he did.” Hildebrand recalls. “I think I did that, and just kept going day after day and having fun doing it. Like I said before, the guys around the team make it super easy to come to the rink every day, and it was a long journey. It was all worth it in the end and the grind was fun.”

After not making the team out of camp as a 17-year-old, Hildebrand spent time with the Flin Flon Bombers in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL). After a roster spot opened up later in the season, Hildebrand was with the Raiders down the stretch backing up Tikhon Chaika, appearing in five games.

After splitting time with Chaika in his 18-year-old season, Hildebrand came into his own as a 19-year-old appearing in 51 games posting a 25-20-2-2 record, a .907 save percentage, a 2.88 Goals Against Average and a pair of shutouts.

In his final WHL season, Hildebrand improved in every statistical category and appeared in 55 of the 68 regular season games for Prince Albert.

Hildebrand says it was not an easy task staying healthy, but he enjoyed getting the chance to play in some meaningful games for the Raiders.

“It’s tough down the stretch. Last year, I needed to play a lot of games to get us into the playoffs. This year, it was to win the division, which is a position I want to be in. Playing games at important times, that’s why we play. It’s obviously tough on the body, but it’s always worth it in the end. I can get some rest now after the year and be ready and fresh to start training again in a little bit and get ready for next year.”

Hildebrand is the third Raider in franchise history to win the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy. Ian Scott was the most recent Raider netminder to win the award back in 2019. The Raider to take home the honour was Kenton Rein during the 1986-87 season.

Although he never crossed paths with Scott during his time with the Raiders, Hildebrand says he remembers watching him play before he was drafted by the Raiders.

“He was obviously a very good Raider, and I got to watch him quite a bit on their playoff run when they played Saskatoon. I watched that whole series, and obviously he was lights out that entire year. I think they lost like 10 games. He’s obviously a very good goalie and elite company to be in for sure.”

Throughout the season, Hildebrand often found himself on the highlight reel with the saves he was making in the Raider crease.

When asked if any stood out, Hildebrand says three came to mind.

“I just remember the save against Everett. It was a paddle save off of a rebound earlier in the year, and I think we ended up losing overtime, but it helped us get a point in that one. There was a save against Portland, a glove save from right to left. I think it was a bit late in the third, and we ended up getting a one goal win in that one. A big save against Edmonton in the playoffs in game six, we held on to a lead there in that one too to bring home for game seven.”

With his WHL eligibility now complete, Hildebrand will continue his hockey career next fall with the Bemidji State Beavers of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA).

With the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy in tow as a feather in his cap, Hildebrand says he is looking to earn his way into the Beaver crease when he arrives on campus.

“It’s super cool. It’s an honor to have and it’s been a privilege to be a Raider, I’m super excited for next year and that opportunity, I just gotta keep rolling and start fresh and prove myself there like I did in PA.”

sports@paherald.sk.ca