Highway 41 to Receive LED Railway Crossing Sign

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

For the first time, a new technology will be implemented at a short-line railway highway crossing in Saskatchewan. The Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways, in collaboration with Wheatland Rail, will install and test a flashing LED railway crossing sign and a broken rail detection system at Highway 41, near Wakaw.

In a news release as part of Rail Safety Week, the province announced the introduction of the new technology aimed at improving safety at railway crossings. This system is designed to detect the presence of an approaching train and activate flashing LED lights, enhancing visibility and providing advanced warning to drivers on the highway.

Additionally, the technology is expected to identify broken rails and send notifications to the railway operator, helping to prevent derailments. Installation is projected to be completed this month, and Wheatland Rail, along with the Ministry of Highways, plans to conduct and complete testing by September 2026 to evaluate the effectiveness of the estimated $100,000 pilot project.

“Canadian Safety Train Express appreciates its ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of Highways,” Canadian Safety Train Express Operations and Programs Director Amy Lintick said. “We want to remind our youth that trains and tracks are no place to play and to remember the importance of rail safety throughout their lives.”

In Saskatchewan, there are 13 provincially regulated short-line railways operating on a total of 2,123 kilometres of track. These short-line railways include 45 crossings with provincial highways. These short-line railways play a crucial role in supporting Saskatchewan’s export-driven economy by transporting grain and other commodities from rural areas to larger federally regulated national rail lines operated by CN and CPKC, which together manage over 6,000 kilometres of track in the province.

“Seeking innovative ways to improve safety for motorists is a top priority as we move forward with this short line rail initiative,” Highways Minister David Marit said. “Motorists are reminded [that], regardless of the season, it’s always important to watch for trains, tracks and railway crossings so everyone gets home safely.”