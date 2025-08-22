Highway 3 washout restricts traffic near Prairie River

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUDSON BAY — Highway 3 near Prairie River was reduced to one lane after more than six inches of rainfall caused a washout earlier this month, according to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways.

On Saturday, Aug. 9, a large-diameter culvert partially failed, affecting the westbound lanes of Highway 3 between Hudson Bay and Mistatim.

The ministry said traffic in the area has been restricted to one lane with secondary weight limits in place. Temporary traffic lights are controlling the flow of vehicles, and motorists are advised to expect delays.

According to the Ministry of Highways, crews have had to wait for water levels to recede before fully assessing the damage. An inspection is scheduled for the week of Aug. 18, weather permitting. Following the assessment, officials will decide if the restrictions on weights and lanes will remain.

The ministry thanked motorists for their patience as it works to determine repair timelines and costs, and restore the highway to full service.

Highway washouts are not uncommon in Saskatchewan. According to the ministry, more than 100 washouts were reported across the province in 2022, often caused by intense rainfall and overland flooding.