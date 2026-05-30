Highway 2 twinning north of PA begins in early June

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

PRINCE ALBERT — Construction on the next phase of the Highway 2 twinning project north of Prince Albert is expected to begin in early June, with Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Highways investing $12.9 million into the project this year.

Saskatchewan Minister of Highways Kim Gartner told SaskToday the work will improve safety and efficiency for motorists and commercial traffic travelling through the region.

“Our government is proud to continue investing in critical infrastructure that keeps Saskatchewan moving,” Gartner said. “The extended twinning of Highway 2 to White Star Road, north of Prince Albert, is an important step in improving safety, reliability, and efficiency for drivers and commercial traffic alike.”

The ministry said this phase of the project will focus on preparing the road subsurface, which must settle over the winter before full surfacing work begins next year. Crews will also improve the highway embankment and an adjacent service road.

Weather permitting, construction is scheduled to begin the week of June 1 and continue until the winter of 2026 said the ministry.

The ministry also announced an additional $13.5 million investment for grading and surfacing work on Highway 302 east of Prince Albert.

“Enhancements like these will help motorists on their journeys and help Saskatchewan businesses move their goods destined for markets around the world,” Gartner said.

Traffic disruptions during construction are expected to be minimal. Drivers can expect reduced speed limits, construction signage and work crews along the highway. Some adjacent roads and sections of Highway 2 may be reduced to one-way traffic during portions of the project, said the ministry.

The ministry is encouraging motorists to check highway conditions and construction updates through the Highway Hotline.

Meanwhile, SaskPower says planned infrastructure relocation work connected to the highway expansion will require a temporary power outage on June 14.

Power is expected to be interrupted from approximately 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. for customers in Meath Park, Spruce Home, Timber Cove, Weyakwin, Montreal River and La Ronge, along with surrounding rural areas.

SaskPower said the outage is necessary to safely relocate power infrastructure affected by the highway twinning project.

The Crown corporation said it works to minimize disruptions by carefully planning the timing and duration of outages. Updated outage information will be available through SaskPower Outages.