Highway 2 improvements coming

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

The long-awaited resurfacing of Highway 2 between the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 27 is underway. On Monday, March 30th, the RM of Fish Creek shared the news on its Facebook page. “The resurfacing project on Highway 2 … includes 17.77 kms of road construction and resurfacing… .”

CAO Fay Stewart of the RM of Hoodoo shared further details, including that the tree-clearing work, in preparation for the construction, was anticipated to be completed by April 15th. The construction and roadwork are anticipated to begin the week of April 20th, 2026, and is expected to be completed by October 15, 2027.

Stewart also stated that it is not anticipated that the highway will be closed at any time throughout the duration of the project. Traffic speeds will be reduced to 60 km/h or less through the construction zones. Watch for construction workers and obey all signage. Flag people may be on site to restrict traffic further as needed.

Highway 2 has consistently been submitted for Saskatchewan CAA’s Worst Roads competition. In 2025, that section of highway, Saskatchewan Highway #2, at Cudworth was ranked 5th worst (#3 in CAA Worst Roads 2024). Besides potholes and broken pavement, the highway has a persistent frost heave every winter, requiring a reduction of speed in both directions to prevent potential vehicle damage or the loss of a load.

The Ministry of Highways’ 2025 fall tender plan contained $195 million in new highway construction projects, with several projects anticipated to be constructed over two years.

“The Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways is investing an estimated $27 million to improve Highway 2 in the Wakaw area starting this year,” says the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways.

The more than 17 km segment of work on Highway 2 stretching between Wakaw and Cudworth is a Capital Program project in the Central Maintenance Region. Stantec Consulting is identified as the consultant for the project, and Venture Construction Inc. was awarded the construction contract. Tree-clearing work for the project began the week of March 30, with roadwork expected to begin as early as the week of April 20, depending on weather, the Ministry of Highways says.

The 2026-27 Highway Construction Map, released on March 18, 2026, as part of the Highways Budget, identifies this stretch of work as ‘Thin Membrane Surface and Rural Highways Upgrade.’ Work will include replacing two culverts, grading and paving

An additional investment of $2.7 million will improve six kilometres of pavement on Highway 2 north of Wakaw. It is targeted to begin in May or June 2026 and be completed by late fall. Maskunow Construction LP was awarded the tender for this project.

Also, still in the design process are four sets of passing lanes and repaving planned for Highway 41 between Wakaw and Saskatoon. Passing lanes for Highway 41 between Wakaw and Saskatoon remain in the planning stages with no timeline for construction.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways wishes to remind people that all major road projects can take several years of design and planning before beginning construction. Proceeding with construction also varies depending on weather, other projects in progress, and transportation priorities across Saskatchewan’s more than 26,500-kilometre provincial highway system – the largest per capita highway network in Canada.