High-Speed Internet expansion brings opportunity to the North

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald

A $105 million investment from the federal government and SaskTel promises to connect more than 6,500 homes in 35 northern and Indigenous communities, addressing a long-standing digital divide in Saskatchewan.

The announcement was made Friday at the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) Office Complex in Prince Albert. Federal Secretary of State for Rural Development Buckley Belanger emphasized that internet access is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

“This is about kids accessing online learning. It’s about small businesses being able to grow. It’s about families staying connected,” said Belanger. “Together we are getting closer to connecting every household in Canada by 2030.”

The initiative falls under the federal government’s Universal Broadband Fund, which has now committed $215 million to Saskatchewan alone. SaskTel will lead the project rollout, with full completion expected by March 2027.

‘Our voices are finally being heard.’

For Chief Marcel Head of Shoal Lake First Nation, the announcement is more than infrastructure; it’s a symbol of long-overdue recognition.

“High-speed internet is an essential service, a necessity,” said Chief Head. “Our young people can now take online courses without leaving home.”

He confirmed that SaskTel had consulted his community in advance with plans to replace aging copper lines with fibre technology.

“Today’s a good example that our voices are finally being heard.”

He also acknowledged challenges ahead, particularly around educating youth on using the internet for more than entertainment.

They spend too much time gaming. We need to ensure they use the internet meaningfully, for opportunities, not distractions.”

Chief Head also pointed to past wildfire evacuations where poor connectivity left communities without access to vital information and services.

Technical Promises and Local Jobs

SaskTel’s President and CEO Charlene Gavel said the company’s “Aurora Program” will deliver fibre-powered internet and new cell towers to underserved areas.

“This is about supporting local businesses, empowering students, and strengthening communities,” said Gavel.

Greg Jacobs, SaskTel’s External Communications Manager, confirmed that 250 kilometres of transport fibre have already been laid along Hanson Lake Road.

“Fibre is future-proof; it will meet the needs of customers for decades,” said Jacobs. “We’re also partnering with local and Indigenous companies as part of the buildout.”

The infrastructure is designed to withstand extreme weather. Where underground fibre isn’t possible. SaskTel uses pole-mounted lines similar to power infrastructure.

A cautious welcome

Elder Margaret Michelle, a member of PBCN’s Elder Council, opened the event with prayer and blessings but later voiced concern in an interview about how long the project had been delayed.

“It’s been a long time up in the air,” she said. “They don’t have any connection from Smeaton to Pelican Narrows.”

She believes the biggest benefit will be access to education, particularly for youth in isolated communities.

Still, she declined to speculate on the rollout challenges, noting she hasn’t lived full-time in the community in years.

Bridging the last mile

Federal officials say the commitment is not only to connect communities, but also to keep services affordable. Options under review include low-Earth orbit satellites to reach the most remote homes.

“This project gets Saskatchewan to about 90% connectivity,” said Belanger. “The goal is still 100%, and that includes every last home, no matter how remote.”

‘As the event closed, Vice Chief Justin Halcrow of PBCN put it plainly:

“It’s about time Canada honours the North.”