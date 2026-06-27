High Flow Advisory issued for North Saskatchewan River

The North Saskatchewan River is expected to rise by nearly two metres on Saturday.

Significant rainfall in Alberta over the past week has increased river flows. Flows are anticipated to increase from nearly 450 cubic metres per second up to 1500. The flow may be elevated for an extended period of time.

Residents are advised to stay out of the water and away from low lying and riverbank areas until water levels recede. It is discouraged to allow pets near the river and to keep watercraft off the river due to fast moving water and increased debris.

With the increased water flow, Water Treatment Plant operational staff are closely monitoring incoming raw water quality and making adjustments to treatment processes to ensure residents continue to receive high-quality drinking water.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca