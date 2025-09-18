Heritage Seniors Centre Empowers Older Adults with Tech Skills

Heritage Seniors Centre

In an increasingly online world, keeping up with technology can feel like a full-time job. For many seniors, this digital divide can lead to isolation and missed opportunities. However, a transformative program at the Prince Albert Heritage Seniors Centre is turning digital devices from sources of frustration into powerful tools for connection and independence.

The “Connected Seniors” digital literacy workshop series is seeing record enrollment as local seniors eagerly learn to navigate the digital landscape. The workshops cover everything from the fundamentals of using the free Google Suite of applications to enhance your communication skills.

“It’s about empowerment,” says Evan Swalm, the Centre’s program coordinator and President. “We had one gentleman who wanted to print a picture of his great-granddaughter that was sent via email. He hadn’t been able to extract the image from his email. After the Gmail Workshop, he was able to extract and save images from his Gmail account and save them in his drive. He graduated from a novice user to being in control of all aspects of his Gmail account. That’s what this is all about.”

The curriculum is practical and designed for real-world application. Participants receive hands-on instruction mastering introductory Gmail skills to stay in touch with family, and utilizing cloud storage services like Google Drive to safely store precious photos and documents.

Beyond communication, the program delves into practical software skills that open new doors. Workshops on word-processing help seniors write letters, resumes, or personal memoirs. Lessons on spreadsheet software assist with everything from household budgeting to organizing community group data. For the more adventurous, introductory sessions on presentation software like Google Slides allow them to create digital photo albums or slideshows for club meetings.

The benefits of the program are both profoundly social and tangibly economic. “Social connection is the immediate win,” Swalm explains. “We see participants forming new friendships in the class.”

Economically, digital literacy is becoming a crucial skill for seniors who choose to remain in or re-enter the workforce. The ability to manage email, create documents, and navigate online job portals is now expected in most part-time and volunteer roles.

“Many local businesses and non-profits need help, and our seniors have a lifetime of experience to offer,” says Swalm. “This program gives them the confidence to apply for those positions.”

“I was terrified of clicking the wrong button and breaking something,” admits 72-year-old participant Eleanor Davies with a laugh. “Now I can video chat with my sister in Scotland, I’ve organized all my recipes on the computer, and I’m even helping my friend manage her small craft business using a spreadsheet. I feel like I’ve unlocked a whole new part of the world.”

The Connected Seniors program runs weekly at the Prince Albert Heritage Seniors Centre. For more information on how to enroll, please contact Evan Swalm at (306) 960-8365 or email the Heritage Centre heritagecentrepa@gmail.com.