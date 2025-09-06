Heritage Centre to begin Coffee and Conversation series

The Prince Albert Heritage Seniors Centre is looking to engage members and non-members alike.

The organization will be beginning their new Coffee and Conversation series later this month.

Evan Swalm president of the Prince Albert Heritage Centre explained that the idea came from seeing other similar centres in jurisdictions such as Calgary and Edmonton host similar concepts.

“I’ve been to a few of those and most of them have a day that they set aside just for current affairs things of interest to the seniors in that area and they invite guests to come and speak on a particular topic, whatever it might be,” Swalm said.

Swalm explained that they have several ideas that they want to put together but the first one on Sept. 24 will be with the Lakeland District for Sports Culture and Recreation. The scheduled guest on Sept. 24 is executive director Helen Meekins, who will provide an overview of the organization and take questions.

“It’s just a series, kind of like a talk series of things of that might be of interest to seniors in the area and of course to our members here at the club,” Swalm said.

The Prince Albert Historical Society hosts a Coffee and Conversation series on Sundays. Coffee and Conversation will begin a new season in October.

“It would be some similar to that it’s similar to that and it’s an opportunity not just to pass on information, but also to socialize. I mean, that’s one of our big mandates here is to provide opportunities for our members to socialize.

Swalm said that it is not necessarily a goal but the Coffee and Conversation could help to bring new members to the club.

“If it does that would be great. Our goal is more toward providing socializing opportunities and information for for members. But if members from the public are welcome to come,” Swalm said.

“For the initial sessions there will not be a charge, will be sponsored by the Heritage group. So anybody can come and they don’t have to be a member. And if somebody comes and they’re interested in becoming a member, of course we’ll sell them a membership,” Swalm said.

He explained that the Heritage Centre is also busy with other projects including the Connected Seniors Workshop which provides basic computer literacy to seniors. He said that there are classes on Sept. 7 and Sept. 10.

“That particular series seems to be more and more popular. I think the more people realise that it’s being offered, I think it’s going to be probably something that is going to keep me busier than I want to be, that’s for sure,” Swalm said.

The first Coffee and Conversation will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Heritage Seniors Centre.