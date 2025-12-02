Here’s the Roughriders’ full pending free agent list

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have 44 players set to hit the free agent market if they remain unsigned before Feb. 10.

Most notably, starting quarterback Trevor Harris is a pending free agent after hoisting the Grey Cup this season. Harris, who will be 40 when next season begins, has expressed his interest in coming back to Saskatchewan while general manager Jeremy O’Day also hopes to get a deal done.

Backup quarterbacks Jake Maier, Tommy Stevens and Jack Coan are also currently without contracts for next season.

Saskatchewan’s top receivers are also pending free agents as Americans KeeSean Johnson, Dohnte Meyers, Joe Robustelli and Shawn Bane Jr. as well as Canadians Samuel Emilus, Kian Schaffer-Baker, Tommy Nield and Mitch Picton are currently without contracts. American returner Mario Alford is also a pending free agent.

At running back, after recording his second 1,000-yard season, American A.J. Ouellette is a pending free agent as is fellow American Ka’Deem Carey, who suffered a season-ending knee injury after joining the Riders partway through the season. Canadian Thomas Bertrand-Hudon and fullback Albert Awachie are also pending free agents.

Along the offensive line, Jermarcus Hardrick, the CFL’s top offensive lineman in 2025, is a pending free agent after previously signing a two-year deal ahead of the 2024 season while Americans Jacob Brammer and Trevon Tate are pending free agents along with Canadians Sean McEwen, Philippe Gagnon, Braydon Noll and Noah Zerr.

Defensively, Canadian linebacker A.J. Allen is a pending free agent along with American linebackers C.J. Reavis, C.J. Avery and Aubrey Miller Jr.

In the defensive backfield, Canadian cornerback Tevaughn Campbell is on an expired deal along with safety Nelson Lokombo, Jaxon Ford, Jayden Dalke and Kerfalla Exume. American starter DaMarcus Fields is also a pending free agent.

Along the defensive line, Malik Carney, Micah Johnson, Mike Rose, Habakkuk Baldonado, Caleb Sanders, Shane Ray, Charbel Dabire, Lake Korte-Moore and Benoit Marion are all pending free agents.

On special teams, veteran long snapper Jorgen Hus is also without a contract for 2026.

Of Saskatchewan’s 24 starters in the Grey Cup, 17 are pending free agents. The seven starters who are set to return next season include offensive linemen Logan Ferland and Payton Collins, receiver Ajou Ajou, defensive backs Marcus Sayles and Rolan Milligan Jr. and linebackers Jameer Thurman and Antoine Brooks Jr. Others who played in the Grey Cup including kicker Brett Lauther, punter Jesse Mirco, offensive lineman Zack Fry, linebackers Melique Straker and Nick Wiebe, defensive linemen Aaron Patrick and Ali Saad and fullback Morgen Runge are also still with the team.

Any player who ended the season on the practice roster is already a free agent. Some of the players who ended the year on the injured list, including receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby and offensive lineman Daniel Johnson, are also still under contract.

Since winning the Grey Cup, the Roughriders have already signed several players for 2026 including receiver Daniel Wiebe and linebacker Seth Hundeby, both 2025 draft picks from the Saskatchewan Huskies, along with fellow 2025 draftees in defensive lineman Liam Hoskins and defensive back Gideon Agyei.

The Green and White also re-signed offensive lineman Darius Washington, defensive lineman Chico Bennett Jr. and receiver D’Sean Mimbs, who all ended the season on the practice roster.

Across the CFL, there are currently some big names that could hit the open market including Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, B.C.’s Keon Hatcher, the CFL’s leading receiver in 2025 and Winnipeg running back Brady Oliveira. Argonauts linebacker Wynton McManis, Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot, Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo and Stampeders defensive linemen Jaylon Hutchins and Clarence Hicks are also among the top pending free agents.

The free agency communication window opens on Feb. 1 and closes Feb. 8. During that time, players can speak with teams about contracts before free agency officially opens on Feb. 10.

