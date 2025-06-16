Here’s how the Roughriders line up against the Tiger-Cats

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are set for their first road test of the season.

After beating the Ottawa Redblacks 31-26 at home last Thursday, the Roughriders (1-0) are set to visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-1) on Saturday (5 p.m., TSN, CTV) in Week 2 of the CFL season.

And the Green and White will have newly signed running back Ka’Deem Carey in the lineup.

With starting running back A.J. Ouellette available to play after clearing concussion protocol this week, Carey will get onto the lineup as a backup, replacing Thomas Bertrand-Hudon, who suffered a groin injury this week at practice and is heading to the one-game injured list.

Halfback Rolan Milligan Jr. is also set to play after clearing concussion protocol following an injury in last Thursday’s game.

Along the offensive line, Jacob Brammer is back at right guard after missing last week with a back injury while Daniel Johnson will make his first career CFL start at left tackle, with Zack Fry serving as the backup this week. Trevon Tate will make his second straight start at left guard with Logan Ferland at centre and Jermarcus Hardrick at right tackle.

Meanwhile, receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker (foot) is headed to the six-game injured list along with linebacker C.J. Avery (bicep). Offensive lineman Payton Collins (knee) is headed to the one-game injured list.

Rookie receiver D’Sean Mimbs will make his CFL debut as a backup, while veteran Mitch Picton gets the start in place of Schaffer-Baker. KeeSean Johnson will move from wide receiver to slotback, where Schaffer-Baker started last week.

“It’s a huge loss,” Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris said of Schaffer-Baker heading to the injured list. “He’s one of the best receivers in the league.

“We’ll be excited to get Schaff back once he’s ready, but we don’t bat an eye. We want to go out there and perform for him. I know that he’s behind us and wanting us to succeed all the way. And so we’re going to go out there and represent him the best we can. And we have tremendous guys.

“I think Mitch Picton is one of the better receivers in this league, too. I love throwing the ball to him. He’s always his depth, trusty hands, sneaky good after the catch and yeah, not a guy that we worry about.”

Defensively, with Avery on the injured list, Canadian A.J. Allen starts at weakside linebacker with Jayden Dalke and Melique Straker backing him up. Safety Jaxon Ford also makes his return to the lineup from injury as a backup to starter Nelson Lokombo this week.

Game preview

Saturday’s game will be Hamilton’s home opener after the Ti-Cats lost 38-26 to the Calgary Stampeders last week.

“They’re going to be a fired-up bunch,” said Harris. “They didn’t play how they wanted to play.

“I think they had some opportunities slip away. I think that (Tiger-Cats head coach and offensive coordinator) Scott Milanovich, one of the most detailed coaches I’ve been around, he’s going to probably be on them about the details.”

Harris, who was coached by Milanovich in Toronto from 2012-15, threw for 277 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Week 1. And while Saskatchewan scored 31 points in the game, they were held off the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

“It’s a good lesson to make sure we stay on the accelerator, because in this league, games are never over,” said Harris, who is 6-0 in his last six regular season games. “We’ve just got to make sure we realize it’s a full 60 minutes no matter what.

“But to me, it’s about who are we becoming in the process early in the season and finding ways to win, because everybody’s going to be a different team when we get toward the end of the year.”

After Saskatchewan’s defence gave up 413 passing yards to Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown last week, the group is hoping to lower that total against Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, who threw for 304 yards and a touchdown in Hamilton’s opening game.

Entering Week 2, Mitchell — who is looking for his 100th career victory as a starting quarterback — has averaged 346 passing yards in his last six games dating back to last season.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the guy,” Roughriders head coach Corey Mace said of Mitchell, who was Calgary’s quarterback when Mace was with the Stampeders. “He’s a walking hall-of-famer.

“(There’s) not a lot of stuff that you know he hasn’t seen, kind of a deal similar to Trevor.

“You’ve got to be on it, not only as a play caller, but the players defensively. You’ve got to be on it or he’s going to expose you. (I’ve) seen it with my own two (eyes) on the good side and on the bad side.”

Across the CFL in Week 1, all four winning teams also led their respective games in rushing yards.

While the Riders gave up 413 passing yards, they only allowed 30 rushing yards while gaining 89 rushing yards as a group.

Meanwhile against Calgary, Hamilton’s defence gave up 428 yards of offence, including 158 rushing yards to the Stampeders.