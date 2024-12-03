Here comes Santa Claus

Photo gallery by Evan Swalm, Daily Herald Contributor

Local residents braved the cold temperatures to welcome Santa to Prince Albert on Saturday with the annual Santa Claus Parade down Central Avenue.

Dancers from The Performing Arts Warehouse make their way down Central Avenue to open the parade. Photo by Evan Swalm/Daily Herald Contributor.

A group of Santas prepare to throw candy to the crowd. Photo by Evan Swalm/Daily Herald Contributor.

A young parade goer accepts some candy. Photo by Evan Swalm/Daily Herald Contributor.

A pair of mascots make their way down Central Avenue. Photo by Evan Swalm/Daily Herald Contributor.

Children excitedly reach for candy during the Santa Claus parade on Central Avenue. Photo by Evan Swalm/Daily Herald Contributor.