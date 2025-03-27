Helping You To Find Your Dreams

Adriann Locke, Owner of Thierman Financial

Educating people on what debt is and how to get out of it or avoid it, how to grow their own wealth, as well as how to protect themselves by having insurance and emergency savings are some examples of what makes Adriann Locke stand out as a financial advisor.

When Adriann was in school, she knew she wanted to be in the financial industry but couldn’t articulate exactly what it was she wanted to do. It wasn’t until she reached her 30s that she realized what she wanted to do was to help people not only make goals regarding their financial health, but to meet them, too.

It was good timing and a bit of luck that gave her the opportunity to join Thierman Financial in 2015. Adriann became a financial advisor shortly after joining the team and is licensed in segregated funds and insurance, as well as having her Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation. She also has a designation as a Certified Executor Advisor (CEA), which lets her help people successfully administer their loved one’s estates. She now owns Thierman Financial and is excited about what the future will bring.

Why work with a financial advisor?

One thing that Adriann noticed early in her career was that many people don’t think they need a financial advisor because they aren’t “wealthy”. A financial advisor isn’t just for people with money. At any stage of life and at any income level, people have financial choices to make. Anyone can benefit from working with a financial advisor.

Everyone has dreams, goals and important decisions to make in life. At Thierman Financial, we’ll help you select the appropriate investment, insurance, and lending solutions to help you achieve your goals.

Financial planning is an ongoing process that considers the whole you: your dreams, your goals, and your current financial situation. The result is a custom-tailored strategy that will help you achieve your financial goals now and in the future.

Thierman Financial can help you at all stages of life, whether you’re:

Starting out in life

Having kids

Buying your first home

Experiencing changes in marital status

Thinking about retirement

Have questions about pension options

Business owners

Professionals

Have “lumpy” income (such as commissions)

We can help you to:

Minimize the taxes you pay

Maximize your investment returns

Manage your day-to-day cash flow more effectively

Make your retirement years more comfortable and secure

Increase your savings and optimize the growth of your wealth

Save for special goals, like higher education for children

Look after your dependents in case of death or disability

The last thing Adriann wants is for people to stress out and lose sleep about money and their future. Our advice is always free, so “Don’t worry about your future… Plan for it.”

Adriann received a diploma in Hotel & Restaurant Administration in 1998 and spent the next ten years working in the hospitality industry throughout Alberta and Saskatchewan. In 2009, she became a certified bookkeeper and has many business clients throughout Prince Albert. After being interested in becoming a financial advisor for quite a while, she joined Thierman Financial in 2015 and brings a strong understanding of bookkeeping, budgeting and how to build wealth. In 2020, she got her Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation, as well as her Certified Executor Advisor (CEA) designation.

Adriann is married to Torin Locke and together they have two children. In her spare time, she likes to spend time with friends and family. She loves to travel and has spent quite a bit of time in Australia, South East Asia and Europe.

She is a member of Advocis, the Financial Advisors Association of Canada.