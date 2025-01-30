Helping you find success

SUNCREST COLLEGE

SUBMITTED

Whether it’s four years, one year, or one weekend, make Suncrest College your next step in your professional career journey.

We know that career paths aren’t linear for many. That’s where Suncrest College comes in to help! Our student body isn’t your typical large campus, large-class institution.

Our trained experts see you as more than just a student number. Suncrest is there to help you find success in whatever path you decide to take. We have programs that help you continue your education and bolster your skillsets, but we also offer full, four-year degree options.

Our long-standing partnerships with institutions such as the University of Saskatchewan, University of Regina, and Saskatchewan Polytechnic give our learners a step up in their academic journeys from day one. These partnerships allow local students to stay local and give learners opportunities they wouldn’t get anywhere else.

Suncrest College offers the new Diagnostic Medical Sonography – Ultrasound program and the Professional Firefighting Training at the state-of-the-art Saskatchewan Emergency Response Institute. These programs, along with the Medical Laboratory Assistant course, were designed specifically to fill gaps in existing industries. By meeting with our industry experts, we’re able to be proactive in our offerings, easing your anxieties about work after you’ve completed your programming.

With advisors ready to help you every step of the way, rest assured that you’ll be on that path to Suncrest success. From the day-to-day stresses of post-secondary education to picking classes, to offering and finding community resources, our advising team allows for more focus set on your studies.

With offerings in business, health, emergency services, University, and the trades, the possibilities are endless, but they all start right here at Suncrest. For more on Suncrest’s programming, or to book with one of our advisors, head to SuncrestCollege.ca.