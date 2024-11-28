Help other people everyday spells hope

Advent is the four weeks leading to Christmas. It is a time of preparation and anticipation. The first Sunday of Advent this year is Dec. 1 and many churches will focus on “hope”, the first Advent theme.

For more than a decade, I have attempted to write columns on the four Advent themes: hope, peace, joy and love. As you might imagine, it is increasingly difficult to find, each year, a new face to these ageless themes. This year I will use the acrostic to explore Advent themes.

An acrostic is defined as “a poem, word puzzle, or other composition in which certain letters in each line form a word or words.”

It occurred to me that an acrostic for “hope” is Help Other People Everyday.

When I think about hope, it is often in the context of finding hope for myself, in the midst of the darkness of these short days of the year. I have often characterized hope as a candle burning in the night, pushing back the darkness. That, to me, is a rather passive aspect of hope. If I were to put hope into action, it would be to help others.

I recall interviewing a local philanthropist who was named Citizen of the Year partly because of the individuals and charities he helped. His personal philosophy was to do a good deed every day “and not get caught”. He helped others not for personal acclaim, but because it was the right thing to do and he enjoyed doing it.

At one time the local food bank collected food donations, door-to-door, on the Saturday following Thanksgiving. I knocked on the door of a tiny home and was met by a gaggle of young, smiling children. They knew all about sharing, but didn’t know what they might be able to donate. I suggested a can of soup. They shut the door against the cold and I started walking away after a few minutes. I heard a voice and turned to find an elderly woman, perhaps the grandmother, bringing me a can of soup. I thought she probably had very little extra in her pantry, but she delighted those children by sharing what she had. She gave them the gift of helping others.

For the past few years my daughter and I have supported the Salvation Army by ringing the bells at one of their donation kettles. It take little effort and time, but I gain so much from it. I enjoy chatting with people who instantly recognize the red and white Salvation Army emblem. It has become as much a part of my Christmas traditions as exchanging gifts and decorating the house. By ringing the bells I alert people to the opportunity to feel good about helping others.

This year I am spelling hope Help Other People Everyday. How will you spell hope?