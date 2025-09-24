Heise aiming to bring speed, creativity, and physicality to the Raiders after returning from NHL training camp

The WHL season is only two games old, but the Prince Albert Raiders are already getting reinforcements.

Centre Max Heise is back practicing with the team after attending training camp with the San Jose Sharks, the club that selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

“It was a really cool experience to be around all the NHL guys and see what they do on a day-to-day basis,” Heise said in an interview after practice on Tuesday. “I took a lot away from it, which I think will help me around here. It was a really cool experience.”

The Calgary product was one of more than 60 players in camp with the Sharks. He said the biggest takeaway was the importance of getting stronger without slowing down.

“Speed’s a big part of my game,” he explained. “Keeping my speed while adding mass as I get older will be a big part and will definitely help me throughout my career.”

Heise joined the Raiders after spending two seasons with the BCHL’s Penticton Vees. He was in training camp with the Raiders, and recorded an assist in the club’s 7-1 pre-season win over the Saskatoon Blades.

That was the first and only exhibition game for the 6’3, 172 pound centre. He left for San Jose’s training camp on Sept. 11, but has kept tabs on the Raiders since the regular season started.

“I watched both those Saskatoon games,” he said. “I think (I bring) a little bit more physicality, a big body up front, and adding some speed and creativity up front, and hopefully some scoring, which everyone wants to do. Those were two good games and it’s nice to be back here.”

During practice this week, the coaching staff focused on getting him up to date on their system and style of play. Raiders head coach Ryan McDonald said getting Heise back in the lineup gives the rest of the team confidence heading into their first road trip of the season.

“Max is a player who skates well, he pushes the pace, he protects pucks, he hounds pucks down low in the offensive zone, he’s got a great stick defensively, and, again, he’s big and strong up and down the middle,” McDonald said.

Heise said the games in Regina on Friday and Brandon on Saturday will provide a good opportunity for the Raiders to build some chemistry. He said the two weeks he’s spent in Prince Albert so far have been a great experience, but he hasn’t had a lot of time to gel with the team.

“I’m still getting familiar with everything—with the town and the guys,” he said. “I’m expecting we’re going to be a really strong team this year and we’re going to make a push for it.

“I’ve felt super welcome right out of the gate,” he added. “The city has been awesome. I think it will just continue to get better as the season goes on.”

The Prince Albert Raiders face the Regina Pats at the Brandt Centre on Friday. Puck drop is 7 p.m. They then travel to Brandon to face the Wheat Kings at Assiniboine Credit Union Place on Saturday. Puck drop is 6 p.m. local time, 7 p.m. in Prince Albert.

News and notes

• Heise’s return means defenceman Justice Christensen is the lone Prince Albert Raider still at an NHL training camp. The Raider captain began training camp with the Detroit Red Wings on Sept. 18.

• Prince Albert has reassigned forward Kyle Obobaifo to the AEHL’s Calgary U18 AAA Flames. The Raiders’ third round pick from the 2024 Prospects Draft had one assist in five pre-season games.