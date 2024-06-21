Heavy RCMP presence in St. Louis area as officers search for suspect on foot

Prince Albert RCMP have asked residents in the St. Louis area to report any signs of suspicious activity after a suspect in an SUV pointed a firearm at another vehicle while travelling on Hwy 11.

Investigators says the SUV was travelling north when the incident occurred. No injuries were reported.

RCMP officers attempted to pull the SUV over after locating it, but the driver sped off, evading police multiple times. Officers later found the vehicle abandoned in a treed area south of Macdowall, east of Hwy 11.

Police say someone fled the vehicle on foot, but their current whereabouts are unknown. They do not know if more than one person was in the vehicle, or have a description of the primary suspect.

Officers have not located the gun. The investigation continues.



The RCMP have asked residents in the area to report signs of any suspicious activity. They have also advised residents to lock their vehicles and homes, and call 911 in an emergency.

The Saskatchewan RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team and Police Dog Services are assisting Prince Albert RCMP in the investigation. RCMP units continue to search the north side of the South Saskatchewan River. Residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area.