Heavy rain expected in parts of Saskatchewan this weekend: Water Security Agency

A rainfall warning is active for Saskatoon and many RMs; heavy rain is expected to begin Thursday afternoon and continue on Friday.

Regina Leader-Post Staff

The Water Security Agency (WSA) is warning the public of a “significant weather system” that is likely to bring heavy rain and increased flow to parts of southern Saskatchewan over the weekend.

“The rainfall is also expected to impact the headwaters of the North and South Saskatchewan rivers in Alberta,” the WSA said in a news release issued Thursday. “As much as 50 to 75 mm of rain is expected with this system, and localized thunderstorms could potentially produce 100 mm or more.”

Heavier rain is expected in areas around Kindersley, North Battleford, Biggar, Outlook, Saskatoon, Rosthern, Humboldt, Foam Lake, Regina Beach, Buffalo Pound Lake, Davidson, and the north end of Lake Diefenbaker, including Riverhurst and Elbow, the release notes.

“This large amount of moisture is expected to fall in a short amount of time, resulting in increased runoff and flows in rivers, streams and lakes across Saskatchewan, which can cause localized out-of-channel flows and localized flooding.

“WSA will be monitoring the situation closely throughout the weekend.”

A rainfall warning is in effect for many RMs as well as Saskatoon, with heavy rain expected to begin late Thursday afternoon and continue throughout Friday, according to Environment Canada.

General rainfall amounts will total 40 to 60 mm, the alert notes, but some areas will receive “heavier bursts” due to “embedded convection.” Those areas could see local rainfall totals of more than 80 mm by the time the system is gone. Residents are advised to watch out for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Environment Canada forecasts strong easterly winds to come with the rain, with gusts up to 70 or 80 km/h late Thursday and through Friday.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” according to the alert. “Heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightning will make outdoor activities unsafe.”

Conditions are expected to improve as the system moves out on Friday night.