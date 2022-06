Police are investigating after a 41-year-old man was found dead in a Prince Albert residence on Thursday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., the Prince Albert Police Service were called to a multi-level dwelling in the 200 Block of 10th Street East for a disturbance.

Officers located the man deceased upon arriving at the scene.

The area will see an increased police presence as the Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Unit continue to investigate.