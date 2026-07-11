Heat wave brings serious health risks; residents urged to take precautions

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — As temperatures climb into the mid-to-high 30s and humidex values approach 45 across southeastern Sask, health officials are warning residents that the coming days could pose serious risks, particularly for vulnerable people.

Dr. Simon Kapaj, a medical health officer in Saskatoon, said heat-related illnesses can range from relatively minor conditions such as heat rash and muscle cramps to life-threatening emergencies.

“Heat stroke is a serious emergency,” Kapaj said. “People that have heat stroke have to call 911 right away.”

Kapaj said warning signs can include confusion, seizures, an elevated heart rate and a person’s condition rapidly worsening. Anyone showing symptoms of heat stroke should receive immediate medical attention.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Yorkton region and much of southeastern Saskatchewan as a multi-day heat event settles over the province. Temperatures above 32 C are expected through the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday forecast to be particularly hot and humid.

The combination of extreme heat and high humidity increases the danger because the body has a harder time cooling itself through perspiration.

“It’s definitely a high risk of heatstroke in this kind of weather,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Julien Corriveau.

Corriveau said residents should limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the day.

“Definitely, the strongest recommendation is reducing time outdoors during the day, so late morning to late afternoon, especially when the sun is at its highest in the sky,” he said.

Health officials are encouraging residents to take preventative measures before symptoms appear. Kapaj recommends wearing lightweight clothing, applying sunscreen, drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding strenuous physical activity during peak heat hours, particularly between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“If you need to be outside, wear appropriate light clothing, sunscreen and sunglasses,” Kapaj said.

For those without air conditioning, both Kapaj and Corriveau stressed the importance of finding cooler public spaces.

“If you don’t have those things, maybe find a family member or friend that does,” Corriveau said. “Find a community centre, library or something to keep cool.”

Kapaj added that public swimming pools, recreational lakes and other air-conditioned facilities can provide relief during extreme heat.

One concern during this heat event is the lack of overnight relief. Overnight temperatures are expected to remain above 16 C, with some locations potentially staying closer to 20 C.

“Most nights are quite warm,” Corriveau said. “That just exacerbates the heat because you can’t really cool off much at night.”Residents are encouraged to check on older adults, people living alone and others who may be particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness.

Kapaj said community support can play a critical role during prolonged periods of extreme heat.

“Check on neighbours, family and friends and have someone do the same for you as well,” he said. “Providing that support is important.”

Officials also reminded residents never to leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, even for short periods of time, as temperatures inside a parked vehicle can rise to dangerous levels within minutes.

The heat wave is expected to begin easing early next week, although temperatures will remain above seasonal averages.

“It’ll start cooling down on Monday,” Corriveau said. “But it’s still going to be warm, just closer to seasonal.”

Residents seeking health advice related to the heat can contact HealthLine 811, while anyone experiencing symptoms of heat stroke should call 911 immediately.