Heartfelt Healers and Teachers

You put people on a pedestal sooner or later they’re going to fall and your expectations fall with them.”

~ Xena Warrior Princess

Interest in personal growth, self-understanding and spirituality is higher than ever before. We are all at different spots along the path, and we must take responsibility for our own journey. Sometimes, we seek guidance outside of ourselves, in the form of teachers, reading, workshops, seminars or organized spiritual teaching.

Human wisdom is a capability within us that can always be developed further, and there are certain core truths that surface again and again. We can’t always see them ourselves, and so may look to others for guidance. The problem is that not all teachers or methods are the same, and we may be uncertain if we should place our trust in any one person or pathway.

Always, one should look for a high level of integrity when placing trust. Do some research, ask around. Sometimes we hear of a program that is reported to be “absolutely incredible”. Perhaps there is a charismatic leader from some exotic location, and it is suggested that to miss this opportunity will set back your growth irreparably.

A small minority of my clients have reported being treated inappropriately by professionals. If we are vulnerable, in these situations we may conclude that there is something wrong with us, and this only compounds the problem.

It is important not to give your power away simply because you think someone knows more or is more evolved than you are. You are just as important as they are, and any leader or teacher who makes you feel less important is on his or her own trip. This does not mean that you must never be challenged or confronted, only that whatever is done must be done with love, and you must feel safe.

True healing and teaching come from the heart, and if the person or organization with which you are involved does not seem to have heart, it may not be the place for you. Trust your feelings, and if you continue to be uncomfortable, you don’t have to stay. Contrary to what we may have been taught, you don’t always have to finish everything you start.

Gwen Randall-Young is an author and award-winning psychologist. For permission to reprint this article, or to obtain books, audio recordings or to read other articles visit www.gwen.ca. Follow Gwen on Facebook for inspiration.