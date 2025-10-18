Healthcare workers rally outside Prince Albert MLA’s office demanding fair wages

Healthcare workers from across Saskatchewan gathered outside Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross’s office on Thursday afternoon, calling for fair wages and renewed respect as the province’s health system continues to strain under staffing shortages and low morale.

The rally, organized by CUPE 5430 with support from SEIU-West and SGEU, drew dozens of union members and supporters to the parking lot of Ross’s 15th Street East office. Workers held signs reading “Essential Not Expendable” and “I’m Paid 3.55/hr To Look After Your Mom, So I Work Two Jobs,” while passing vehicles honked in support.

“We’ve been bargaining for over two and a half years, and healthcare workers haven’t received a single raise in three years,” said Bashir Jalloh, president of CUPE 5430. “The cost of living has gone up by more than 30 percent, but our wages have only gone up by 14 percent. That’s not acceptable.”

Jalloh said rural facilities are constantly on bypass and that staff burnout has reached critical levels.

“It’s time for MLAs to talk to the Premier and the Health Minister. We will not bargain backward, only forward,” he said.

Lisa Zunti, president of SEIU-West, said the government’s failure to invest in staff retention is leading to delayed care and dangerous workloads.

“At Royal University Hospital, only three of seven MRI staff are working,” she said. “Some patients are waiting months, even years, for tests. You can’t recruit and retain people without fair wages.”

Zunti also pointed to the province’s troubled AIMS scheduling system, which she said has left vacant shifts unfilled.

“This shouldn’t be happening. We’re asking for an investment in the people who provide care. Our conditions of work are the conditions of care for the people of Saskatchewan.”

From the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees’ Union, Tanya Schmidt, health providers bargaining chair, said workers have not seen a wage increase since April 1, 2022, and morale has dropped sharply.

“Every day we show up, but too often our wages fall while the cost of living rises,” Schmidt said. “We’re not asking for anything unreasonable, just dignity, respect, and fair compensation for the work we do.”

Among those in attendance was Ashlea Tyacke, a community care assistant from Kinistino who has worked in health care for 21 years. She said her facility has reached a breaking point.

“There are days where there’s only two CCAs on for 30 people,” Tyacke said. “Some clients go without a bath for up to four weeks. I used to leave my job feeling complete. Now I leave feeling incomplete.”

Tyacke said the wage freeze has hit especially hard for single-parent coworkers. “Some have had to go to the food bank. Everything’s gone up… gas, groceries, and bills, but our pay hasn’t.”

Opposition NDP MLA Nathaniel Teed joined the rally, describing the situation as a province-wide emergency.

“In every direction you look, health care in Saskatchewan is in crisis,” Teed said. “Workers haven’t seen a raise in three years. It’s no wonder we’re seeing an exodus of healthcare staff to other provinces. These are the people who take care of our parents and us in emergencies; they deserve a deal now.”

Union leaders said they want to see the government return to the bargaining table with a fair offer.

“If the province wants to stabilize the system,” Zunti said, “it has to start by respecting the people who keep it running.”

The Daily Herald requested a comment and an interview with Alana Ross through the provincial government’s media office, but did not receive a response by press time.