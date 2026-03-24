Health care budget takes aim at ‘perennial problems,’ but better incentives needed: policy expert

Olivia Grandy

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Saskatchewan’s recently-announced Patients First Health Care Plan takes aim at long-standing recruitment and retention issues in the province, but the right incentives are needed to get to the root of the primary care shortage, a Regina health care policy expert says.

With an overall $819-million projected deficit, the 2026-27 provincial budget allotted an $8.4-billion chunk for health about a week after the announcement of the plan, which contained few details about fund allocation.

On the health care front, the province is leaning into expanding training. Budget documents say there will be a $34-million increase for Saskatchewan post-secondary institutions this operating year, with additional annual three per cent increases over the next four years.

The budget includes $4.1 million in new funding to add 20 physician and 26 nurse practitioner seats in the upcoming academic year. It will also set aside $9.9 million to finalize respiratory therapy, occupational therapy and speech language pathology programs launching this fall, according to a provincial news release.

Money will also go to support the U of S’ physician assistant program, launched last year.

University of Regina politics and international studies professor Tom McIntosh said his initial reaction to the recently rolled-out health care plan was that its title sounded familiar, noting that the province has been dealing with similar primary-care-related issues for decades.

“Of course, if you go back a decade and a half or so ago, we had what was called the Patient First Review, which then led to an action plan again on this focus of patients first … which speaks to the fact that these are kind of perennial problems that governments haven’t yet managed to crack completely,” he explained.

McIntosh was a key researcher for former Saskatchewan premier Roy Romanow’s Commission on the Future of Health Care in Canada, which he described as an 18-month investigation into the sustainability of Canada’s system.

He said although these issues exist across Canada, Saskatchewan’s thinly-distributed population makes selling the rural lifestyle associated with many family physician jobs a challenge.

“We can train them … We can do that part. We can’t make sure they stay,” he said about the retention hurdle.

According to the plan, the province has hired 516 health care professionals through the Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive. The province also offers one-time $2,000 bursaries for students completing final unpaid clinical placements in exchange for a one-year return of service in rural or northern Saskatchewan.

A recent Angus Reid poll found that 22 per cent of Saskatchewan residents do not have a family doctor, which is above the national average of 18 per cent. There are currently 91 open family physician job postings on saskdocs.ca.

On budget day, Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said that expanding the health care recruitment agency’s responsibilities will help build a new brand of what health careers in the province can look like.

A shift in incentives could improve retention

McIntosh said addressing retention requires not just higher wages, but structural changes that create incentives for health care professionals to stay in their practices.

In particular, he called for a faster shift to payment models other than the fee-for-service model, which is predominant in Canada.

McIntosh said fee-for-service rewards physicians for seeing as many patients as possible. An optimal system would incentivize health professionals to spend the time necessary with patients to address their increasingly complex needs, he noted.

In 2024, Saskatchewan opened applications for family physicians to apply for a transitional payment model as recommended by the Primary Care Compensation Working Group. The model is a step between fee-for-service and a blended capitation model, which factors in the number of patients on a physician’s list.

When asked about a shift toward publicly-funded, privately delivered surgeries in the province, Cockrill mentioned the fee-for-service model, saying it is here to stay.

“A fee-for-service doctor, that’s a private business, but publicly funded, right? In my community, I have multiple fee-for-service doctors. That’s not going away any time soon,” he said.

But freshly graduated physicians are likely not eager to enter the fee-for-service model, McIntosh pointed out.

“They’re not really that interested in running a small business.”