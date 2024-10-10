Health Canada invests $12.29M to combat cancer among firefighters

Jordan Copp

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Coast Reporter

Health Canada has invested $12.29 million to prevent and treat cancer in firefighters.

With approximately 2 million calls a year, Canadian firefighters are kept busy. Because of their regular exposure to toxic chemicals from burning materials and firefighting foams, firefighters face a higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer, and a higher risk of dying from cancer, than the general public, said the release.

The funds will raise awareness and promote information sharing, generate scientific knowledge, develop guidance, and address training needs, according to the release.

Last January, Ken McMullen, president of the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs (CAFC) told Coast Reporter 75 per cent of firefighter fatalities are directly associated with cancer.

There are more than 126,000 firefighters in Canada and approximately 70 per cent of them are volunteers according to Health Canada.

On Oct. 7, Federal Minister of Health Mark Holland, tabled the National Framework on Cancers Linked to Firefighting in Parliament to announce the investment, said the release.

Guidance for diagnostic testing and new tools to address training needs within the health care sector will be supported, which the release said could lead to earlier diagnoses that may result in better health outcomes.

The investment will also create a National Firefighter Cancer Registry. Led by Statistics Canada the registry will track health outcomes in firefighter populations.

The release states Health Canada will also initiate targeted research on cancers linked to firefighting to build scientific evidence for underrepresented sub-populations of firefighters.

Also included will be a development of standards for wildland firefighters to “support and improve the occupational health and safety for their unique needs.”

On the Sunshine Coast, there are more than 200 firefighters across six local fire departments. Most of them are volunteers.

Fire departments on the Coast are well familiar with job-related illnesses.

Last September, Andre Dube, a retired Roberts Creek volunteer firefighter of 38 years who died of presumptive cancer in November 2022 was recognized at the national Canadian Fallen Firefighter Foundations Memorial in Ottawa. One of many Sunshine Coast firefighters to distinguish themself in their community, Dube’s name was engraved in the memorial.

“Every day, firefighters put their lives at risk to save ours. Their dangerous work comes with an increased risk of cancer, and we need to address that,” said Holland in the release. “That’s why we’re announcing new measures to better prevent, detect and treat cancers linked to firefighting. We all need to work together to ensure those that keep us safe are protected.”

Jordan Copp is the Coast Reporter’s civic and Indigenous affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.