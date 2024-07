The Humboldt RCMP are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that took place in Watrous on Thursday.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., A truck driving along 1st Avenue in Watrous collided with a parked semi. The driver and sole occupant of the truck was declared deceased at the scene. She has been indentified as a 32-year-old female from Watrous. Her family has been notified.

There were no occupants in the semi at the time of collision