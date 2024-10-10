Headline: AJ Ouellette could return as Roughriders get set to host Lions

Taylor Shire

Running back A.J. Ouellette was back working with the starting offence as the Saskatchewan Roughriders returned to practice on Tuesday.

“Felt good, felt smooth, felt like I never left,” said Ouellette, who has missed the last six games with a hip injury.

This season, the 29-year-old Ouellette — who was one of Saskatchewan’s prized free agent signings this off-season — has been limited to seven games.

In his absence, Frankie Hickson made seven starts for the Riders with the other two going to Ryquell Armstead. Thomas Bertrand-Hudon has also gotten carries as the primary backup.

“We’ve got dogs,” said Ouellette, who has racked up 466 rushing yards this season in seven starts. “It sucks that there’s only one running back on the field at a time.

“It doesn’t matter who is out there, they’re going to get the job done.”

With the Riders set to host the B.C. Lions at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday (5 p.m., TSN) in Week 19 of the CFL season, there’s a chance Ouellette could make his return to the lineup.

“I’m going to do what they ask me to do,” he said.

While Hickson started Saskatchewan’s game on Saturday against the Edmonton Elks — a 28-24 win which clinched a playoff spot for the Green and White — the Riders also have Armstead, who had a 207-yard performance in Week 16 before going down with a shoulder injury the following week.

Armstead returned to practice Tuesday in limited fashion and while Ouellette got most of the first-team carries during the workout, head coach Corey Mace didn’t reveal who will draw the start Saturday.

“We’ll see,” said Mace. “It’s at that point in the season now we’re getting some guys back and it’s a good problem to have when you have options and good ones.

“We’ll see how the week of practice plays out and we’ll make a decision at the end of it.”

This week, there’s plenty on the line for Saskatchewan as the Riders (8-7-1) can clinch a home playoff game if they can get by the Lions (8-8).

However, a Lions win would mean B.C. would jump ahead of Saskatchewan in the standings for second place in the West Division.

While Saskatchewan hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2021, Ouellette — who won a Grey Cup in 2022 with the Toronto Argonauts — knows a thing or two about playoff football.

“We’re getting to the backend of the season, so mistakes aren’t acceptable anymore,” said Ouellette, who had 1,009 rushing yards last year as a member of the Argos. “We’ve just got to lock in and I think the team knows that there’s no more mistakes.”

For Ouellette, the two-time CFL East Division all-star is just eager to get back into the lineup as the postseason nears.

“It’s playoff energy and running backs feed off of that,” said the 5-foot-9, 210-pounder. “And when the chill is in the air, it just hurts a little bit more to tackle someone.

“We take pride in playoff football and this team … is built on backend of the season when it gets cold, so it’s going to be fun.”

Injury report

The Roughriders had a few offensive linemen return to practice from the injured list this week.

After missing the game against Ottawa with a knee injury, Jacob Brammer (knee) returned to practice at right guard.

Centre Peter Godber (ankle, limited) and guard Zack Fry (elbow, full) also returned to practice from the six-game injured list after missing the last four games.

“It’s been rough on the injury front at that position,” said Mace. “But again, it’s that time of year where these guys are starting to come around and similar to the running back situation, we’re going to have options here.

“We’ll always pick and choose what we feel is best for the team.

“But to have everybody out there and getting back into the groove here, it’s really nice to see.”

Meanwhile, linebackers Adam Auclair (knee) and C.J. Reavis (knee) didn’t practise Tuesday. Neither did defensive back Amari Henderson (illness) or defensive lineman Lake Korte-Moore (knee) while defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado (knee) and receiver KeeSean Johnson (thigh) were limited.

Receiver Mitch Picton (ankle) logged a full practice Tuesday after being limited all last week while fellow receiver Shawn Bane Jr. — who indicated on social media this week that his season is over due to a knee injury — was spectating practice.

“For Shawn, the guy he is and the energy he brings, you just love that he is still out here,” said Mace. “He’s still part of this team and that was important in our conversation to make sure that he is still around.”

