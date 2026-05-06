Haywire Farm Festival to hold inaugural Haymaker Fundraiser at Rock Trout Café

Haywire Farm Festival founder Patti Propp likes to put the spotlight on Saskatchewan artists.

She’ll continue that trend on May 9 when Haywire hosts the inaugural Haymaker Fundraiser at the Rock Trout Café in Prince Albert.

“This is what it’s all about for us—to be able to showcase up and coming acts and really support their adventure in what they’re doing,” Propp said during a phone interview. “I definitely think it’s like a little mini-festival for us.”

The show will feature live musical performances from Cupid’s Heart, South West, The Lenvale Elevators, and Brian Paul D.G. and Friends. Comedian Sheena Rai will also take the stage.

Propp said it’s about more than providing one night of entertainment. The goal is to invest in the region’s creative and entrepreneurial spirit.



“We’re just excited to be in (Prince Albert),” Propp said. “I can’t believe how much amazing talent comes out of Prince Albert. It’s nice for to be able to be there for this and showcase some of that local talent, but also bring (in) some talent from other rural areas as well.”

Haywire Farm Festival has held fundraisers in Saskatoon and Propp’s hometown of Regina. This will be their first foray into Prince Albert.

If successful, Propp said they are “definitely testing the waters” with this show. If it’s successful, the Haymaker could become an annual event.



“I know that there’s a great music scene already happening in Prince Albert,” she said. “We just want to be a part of that and also help support that (scene) wherever we can. We’re really hoping to be able to do a concert series featuring different communities and Prince Albert is top of our list.”

In addition to the entertainment, the evening will include raffles, a 50/50 draw, and a silent auction. The proceeds will help Haywire cover festival expenses.

This year’s festival will be the fourth since Propp started it. She said they plan to do more community-based art and interactive projects, while also adding hay and wagon rides, and a new Haywire Food Booth to improve the guest experience.

Familiar events like the two-day Country Market will also return, along with the music. The 2026 Haywire Farm Festival already has more than a dozen acts confirmed. The list includes Cupid’s Heart, who will also play on May 9, plus Prince Albert group East Side of 2nd.

Propp said the Haymaker will help cover general festival operations.

“Unfortunately arts support is minimal now so we have to reach out and just create exposure that way,” she explained. “Part of it is just awareness of what we are as a community and what we do. We put on a lot of different workshops throughout the weekend that are based around healthy lifestyle living and farming—agriculture stuff—so it’s a nice way for us to reach out and gain those funds to pay for that programming.”

The Haymaker will be held on May 9 at the Rock Trout Café. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with the show starting at eight. Tickets are $25 at the door.

The first 25 attendees will receive a free swag bag. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.

The Haywire Farm Festival in the Nipawin area, roughly 8 km from Codette Lake. The 2026 festival will run from July 24-26.

@kerr_jas • jason.kerr@paherald.sk.ca