Hawks still second in UPL Division as second half gets rolling

The Nipawin Hawks remain in second place in the UPL Division as the second half of the season hits the ground running after the SJHL Trade Deadline.

As of Jan. 12, the Hawks are in second place in the UPL Division with a record of 22-11-1-0 with 45 points, six points behind the UPL and SJHL leading Flin Flon Bombers.

The Melfort Mustangs are in third place with a record of 11-18-1-2 with 25 points and the La Ronge Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 6-21-3-1 with 16 points.

Nipawin closed their home-and-home with the Humboldt Broncos with a 3-2 win in Nipawin on Sunday, Jan. 11. The Hawks led 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 after the second period.

Will Whitter, Braeden Jockims and Mason Lowther scored for Nipawin. Tyce Penrod and Oliver Phillips responded for the Broncos in the third period.

Colten Scott made 28 saves for Nipawin; Brady Holtvogt made 34 saves for Humboldt.

Nipawin opened their weekend home-and-home with the Broncos with a 2-1 win in Humboldt on Friday, Jan. 9. The Broncos led 1-0 after the first period and the Hawks led 2-1 after the second period.

Jockims and Sean Shiels scored for Nipawin. Rylan Hue responded for Humboldt.

Gage Roberts made 36 saves for Nipawin and Holtvogt made 36 saves for Humboldt.

The Hawks opened their week with a 6-5 loss to the Battlefords North Stars in Nipawin on Tuesday, Jan. 6. The Hawks led 3-1 after the first period and 5-2 after the second period.

Ashton Tait had a pair of goals for the Hawks; Braeden Jockims, Eric Hoiness and Carter Anderson added the other Nipawin goals. Anthony Campbell had a pair of goals for the North Stars; Owen Nelson, Carter Geysen, Drew Williamson and Josh Knittig added the other Battlefords goals.

Roberts made 38 saves for Nipawin; Kaedan Serpa made 37 saves for the North Stars.

The Kindersley Klippers were in Nipawin to face the Hawks on Wednesday, Jan. 14, results were not available by press time.

The Mustangs lost their second game of the weekend 6-1 to the Battlefords North Stars on Saturday, Jan. 10 in Melfort. The North Stars led 1-0 after the first period and 4-0 after the second period.

Nolan Patterson scored the lone goal for Melfort. Alessio Nardelli and Knittig each had a pair of goals for the Battlefords, Linkin Fisher and new acquisition Alexander Coventry added the other North Stars goals.

Kason Kobelka made 29 saves for the Mustangs; Serpa made 41 saves for the North Stars.

The Mustangs opened their week with an 8-1 loss to the Yorkton Terriers in Yorkton on Friday, Jan. 9.

The Terriers led 3-1 after the first period and 4-1 after the second period. Kaleb Binner scored the lone goal for the Mustangs.

William Leonard and Gabriel Courchesne each had a pair of goals for Yorkton; Cash Lanigan, Kale Johns, Tylan Henrikson and Owen Roberts added the other Terriers goals.

Madden Mulawka made 34 saves for Melfort; Callum Creig made 27 saves for Yorkton.

The Bombers completed their sweep of the Ice Wolves with a 6-3 win over La Ronge in Air Ronge on Friday, Jan. 9. The Bombers led 2-0 after the first period and 4-3 after the second period.

Jacob Morrison, Owen Turner and William Knox scored for the Ice Wolves. Joey Lies, Rhett Ewen, Ryder Mucha, Ryan Ulmer, Connor Miller and Wyatt Stinson responded for Flin Flon.

Riley Zezel made 32 saves for the Ice Wolves; Finn Werner made 13 saves for Flin Flon.

The Ice Wolves opened their week with a 10-3 loss to the Bombers in Flin Flon on Wednesday, Jan. 7. The Bombers led 4-1 after the first period and 6-2 after the second period.

Evan Cook, Justin Berezniuk and Dayton Tailfeathers scored for La Ronge. Reid Arberry had a pair of goals for Flin Flon while Rhett Ewen, Ryder Mucha, Landon Alexander, Xavier Fauchon, Hudson Brehaut, Jack Martin Lies, Ewen and Mucha added the other Bombers goals.

Graham Brown made 57 saves for La Ronge; Finn Werner made 21 saves for Flin Flon.

The Ice Wolves were in Melfort to face the Mustangs on Wednesday, Jan. 14, results were not available by press time.

Melfort is on a southern road swing this weekend as they play the Estevan Bruins in Estevan on Friday, Jan 16 and the Weyburn Red Wings in Weyburn on Saturday, Jan. 17.

The Kindersley Klippers are in Air Ronge for a pair of games against the Ice Wolves on Friday, Jan. 16 and Saturday, Jan. 17. The Yorkton Terriers are in La Ronge to face the Ice Wolves on Sunday, Jan. 18.

The Yorkton Terriers are in Nipawin to face the Hawks on Friday, Jan. 16.