Hawks snap losing streak with shutout win in Humboldt

The Nipawin Hawks snapped a long losing streak this week with a victory in Humboldt last weekend.

The Hawks snapped a losing streak dating back to Oct. 4 with a 1-0 shutout win over the Broncos in Humboldt on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Rookie Gage Roberts stopped all 36 shots he faced to record the shutout for Nipawin.

The game was scoreless after the first and Nipawin led 1-0 after the second.

The Hawks’ Carter Anderson scored the lone goal for Nipawin.

Edouard Gauthier made 36 saves for Humboldt.

The Hawks hosted the Battlefords North Stars in Nipawin on Tuesday, Nov. 19, results were not available.

As of Nov. 18 the Mustangs are in first place in the Sherwood Division with a record of 14-4-0-0 with 28 points, the La Ronge Ice Wolves are in second place with a record of 11-10-1-0 with 23 points, two points ahead of the Flin Flon Bombers and the Hawks are in fouth place with a record of 3-12-1-1 with eight points.

Melfort completed a flawless three-game homestsand and concluded their parent-billet weekend with a 2-1 win over the Notre Dame Hounds in Melfort on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Melfort led 2-0 after the first period and 2-1 after the second period.

Brayden Westerlund and Ashton Hutchinson scored for the Mustangs.

Ian Buors responded for the Hounds.

Madden Mulawka made 18 saves for Melfort; Spencer Brosos made 31 saves for Notre Dame.

The Mustangs and Hawks renewed acquaintances for the second time this season on Friday, Nov. 15 when Melfort defeated Nipawin 4-3 in a shootout in Melfort.

The Mustangs led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after the second period.

Zaden Sadlemeyer scored the winner in the four round shootout for Melfort.

Reillly Kotai, Zac Somers and Ashton Hutchinson scored in regulation for the Mustangs.

Mason Karakochuk, Aiden Bruce and Vito Biondo III scored in the third period comeback for Nipawin in regulation.

Kristian Cooombs made 28 saves for Melfort; Nathan Claydon made 44 saves for Nipawin.

The Mustangs opened their week with a 3-2 overtime win over the Estevan Bruins in Melfort on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Logan Belton scored the winner 53 seconds into overtime for the Mustangs.

Melfort led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 after the second period.

Zach Turner and Sadlemeyer scored for the Mustangs in regulation.

Michael Carter and Cade Kennedy responded for the Bruins in regulation.

Mulawka made 12 saves for Melfort; Benjamin Polhill made 43 saves for Estevan.

The Mustangs were in Yorkton to face the Terriers on Tuesday, Nov. 19, results were not available.

La Ronge completed a sweep of the Estevan Bruins in La Ronge with a 4-1 win on Saturday, Nov. 16 in La Ronge.

The game was scoreless after the first period and tied 1-1 after the second period.

Jacob Cossette, Nathan Da Silva, Zane Normand and David Vitt scored for the Ice Wolves.

Kieran Ronan responded for the Bruins.

Graham Brown made 24 saves for La Ronge; Polhill made 38 saves for Estevan.

The Ice Wolves opened their two game home set with the Bruins with a 10-1 win in La Ronge on Friday, Nov. 15.

La Ronge led 4-1 after the first period and 9-1 after the second period.

Mason Bueckert scored a pair for the Ice Wolves; Rylan Silzer, Hudson Cameron, Seth Dragan, Da Silva and Vitt added the other La Ronge goals.

Brown made 28 saves for the Ice Wolves.

The Bruins alternated between Polhill and Jacob Morris in net. Polhill started the game and made seven saves in 14:43 before he was replaced by Morris who made nine saves to end the first and start the second for 7:49, Polhill came in for 3:56 in the second and made seven saves before Morris finished the second and made four saves. Polhill came in and completed the game making nine saves in the third period.

The Hawks and Bombers have a home-and-home this weekend with the teams meeting in Flin Flon on Friday, Nov. 22 and in Nipawin on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The Mustangs are in Kindersley for a pair of games on Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23.

The Humboldt Broncos are in La Ronge for a pair of games on Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23.