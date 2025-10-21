Hawks remain in first place in UPL Division

The Nipawin Hawks lost both games of their southern road swing last week but still remain in first place in the SJHL’s UPL Division.

As of Oct. 20 the Hawks are in first place with a record of 7-3-0-0 with 14 points, two points ahead of the Flin Flon Bombers. The Melfort Mustangs are in third place with a record of 5-4-0-1 with 11 points and the La Ronge Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 3-6-2-1 with nine points.

The Hawks lost the second game of their southern road swing with a 6-2 loss to the Weyburn Red Wings in Weyburn on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Weyburn led 3-1 after the first period and 5-1 after the second period.

Jack Drake and Ashton Tait scored for the Hawks.

Lucas Schmid had a pair of goals for the Red Wings with Luke DeKay, Turner McIntyre and Jonah Bierd adding the other Weyburn goals.

Gage Roberts made 14 saves in just over 24 minutes for Nipawin before he was replaced by Colten Scott who made 12 saves.

Ty Matanovich made 26 saves for the Red Wings.

Nipawin opened their southern road swing with a 7-1 loss to the Estevan Bruins in Estevan on Friday, Oct. 17.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Bruins led 3-1 after the second period.

Will Whitter scored the lone goal for Nipawin.

Chase Holt had a pair of goals for Estevan; Ewan Rennie, Rorey Elson, Ryland Williams and Cole Dupuis scored the other Bruins goals.

Gage Roberts made 39 saves for Nipawin; Brady Carr made 28 saves for Estevan.

The Hawks opened their week and ran their win streak to seven with a 3-1 win over the Bombers in Nipawin on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Nipawin led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Finley Radloff, Carter Anderson and Jack Janzen scored for the Hawks.

Reid Arberry responded for Flin Flon.

Gage Roberts made 28 saves for Nipawin; Devin Peck made 27 saves for Flin Flon.

The Hawks were in La Ronge to play the Ice Wolves on Tuesday, Oct. 21, results were not available.

The Mustangs lost the second game of their home-and-home set with the Yorkton Terriers when the Terriers shut them out 2-0 on Saturday, Oct. 18 in Yorkton.

Callum Creig stopped all 23 shots he faced to record the shutout for the Terriers.

Quinn Tavender and Gabriel Courchesne scored for the Terriers.

Madden Mulawka made 21 saves for Melfort.

The game was scoreless after the first period and the Terriers led 2-0 after the second period.

The Mustangs opened their home-and-home set with the Yorkton Terriers with a 5-4 win in Melfort on Friday, Oct. 17.

Melfort led 2-0 after the first period and Yorkton led 4-3 after the second period.

Bryson Aitkens had a hat trick for Melfort with Will Murno adding the other Mustangs goals with a pair.

Jye Zawatsky had a pair of goals for Yorkton; Evan Auld and Vinay Junek scored the other Terriers goals.

Mulawka made 25 saves for Melfort; Alexjandro Montoya made 30 saves for Yorkton.

La Ronge closed their week with a 6-1 loss to the Humboldt Broncos in Humboldt on Friday, Oct. 17.

The game was scoreless after the first period and the Broncos led 5-1 after the second period.

Dayton Tailfeathers scored the lone goal for the Ice Wolves.

Connor Miller had a pair of goals for the Broncos; Teigan Semchyshyn, Ryder Knutson, Jacob Strizzi and Tyce Penrod added the other Humboldt goals.

Graham Bronw made 40 saves for La Ronge; Charlie Tritt made 24 saves for Humboldt.

The Ice Wolves opened their week with a 5-2 win over the Warman Wolverines in Warman on Tuesday, Oct.14.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Ice Wolves led 3-1 after the second period.

Trevor Oishi, Owen Turner, Zane Normand, Mattias De Zen and Evan Cook scored for the Ice Wolves.

Neka Jean and Kaydeb Yeaman responded for the Wolverines.

Brown made 36 saves for La Ronge; Griffin Wright made 44 saves for Warman.

Melfort are in Kindersley for two games against the Klippers on Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25.

The Hawks are in Humboldt to face the Broncos on Friday, Oct. 24.

The Melville Millionaires are in Air Ronge to face the Ice Wolves on Saturday, Oct. 25 and Sunday, Oct. 26.