Hawks remain in first place in close UPL Division

The race in the SJHL’s UPL Division remains close as the Nipawin Hawks are still in first place by a slim margin.

As of Nov.3 the Hawks are in first place with a record of 9-5-1-0 with 19 points, two points ahead of the Flin Flon Bombers, the Melfort Mustangs are in third place with a record of 7-5-0-2 with 16 points and the La Ronge Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 4-8-2-1 with 11 points.

The Hawks concluded their weekend with a 5-1 loss to the Bombers in Flin Flon on Saturday, Nov. 1.

The Bombers led 3-1 after the first period and 5-1 after the second period.

Konnor Watson scored the lone goal for Nipawin.

Jack Martin, Landon Alexander, Reid Arberry, Pierce Yakimchuk and Sam Ward scored for the Bombers.

Gage Roberts made 31 saves in two periods of action for Nipawin before he was replaced by Colten Scott who stopped all eight shots he faced. The Bombers’ Devin Peck made 17 saves.

Nipawin opened their weekend with a 3-2 win over the Melville Millionaires in Nipawin on Friday, Oct. 31.

The game was scoreless after the first period and the Hawks led 2-1 after the second period.

Brady Seabrook, Sean Shiels and Watson scored for Nipawin.

Kinistino’s Kale Margolis and Jackson Lee scored for Melville.

Colten Scott made 25 saves for Nipawin; Noah Sinagowitz made 27 saves for Melville.

The Hawks opened their week with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Yorkton Terriers in Yorkton on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Thomas Ries scored the winner for Yorkton 59 seconds into the extra frame.

The Terriers led 1-0 after the first period and the game was tied 1-1 after the second period.

Mason Karokachuk scored the lone goal for the Hawks in regulation.

Jye Zawatsky scored the lone goal for the Terriers in regulation.

Roberts made 38 saves for Nipawin; Callum Creig made 38 saves for Yorkton.

Nipawin was in North Battleford to face the Battlefords North Stars on Tuesday, Nov. 4, results were not available.

Melfort earned a split in their first ever home-and-home with the new Warman Worlverines with a 5-3 win in Melfort on Saturday, Nov. 1.

The Mustangs led 2-0 after the first and 4-2 after the second period.

Tristin Ziola had a pair of goals for Melfort; Kaleb Binner, Owen Nelson and Cooper Atkinson added the other Melfort goals.

Cam Sarna, Bexson Fox and Brodie Scopick scored for the Wolverines.

Kason Kolbelka made 16 saves for the Mustangs; Griffin Wright made six saves for Warman in 22 minutes before he was replaced by Eric Kahl who made 14 saves.

Melfort opened their first ever home-and-home with the Wolverines with a 5-2 loss in Warman on Friday, Nov. 31.

Warman led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 after the second period.

Rhett Vedress and Danton Cox scored for the Mustangs.

Riley Rich-Holden had a pair of goals for the Wolverines; Hudon Kerr, Oliver Nottingham and Carter Bergen added the other Warman goals.

Madden Mulawka made 25 saves for Melfort; Griffin Wright made 38 saves for Warman.

The Bombers were in Melfort to face the Mustangs on Wednesday, Nov. 5, results were not available.

The Ice Wolves were idle last week with no games played.

The Yorkton Terriers were in Air Ronge to face the Ice Wolves on Wednesday, Nov. 5, results were not available.

The second annual Western All Star Challenge will take place between the SJHL and MJHL in Martensville, from Nov. 3-5 at Martensville Recreation Centre, this elite showcase event, between the Manitoba Junior Hockey League and Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL), will be the second annual tryout event for Team Canada West at the 2025 Junior A World Challenge in Trois-Rivieres, QC, Dec. 7-13.