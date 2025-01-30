Hawks pick up first win of the season over the Mustangs

The Nipawin Hawks picked up their first win of the season over the Melfort Mustangs last week and the La Ronge Ice Wolves had a quiet week after a busy week prior.

The Hawks picked up their first win of the season over the Mustangs with a 4-1 win in Nipawin on Saturday Jan. 25.

Nipawin led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 after the second period.

Carter Anderson and Mason Karokochuk each scored a pair of goals for the Hawks.

Austin Shepherd scored the lone goal for the Mustangs.

Gage Roberts made 27 saves for Nipawin; Kristian Coombs mmade eight saves for Melfort.

As of Jan. 27 the Mustangs are in first place in the SJHL and Sherwood Division with a record of 32-6-0-0 with 64 points, four points ahead of the Flin Flon Bombers in both the league and the division.

The La Ronge Ice Wolves are still in third place in the division with a record of 16-21-1-1 with 34 points and the Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 8-26-3-2 with 21 points.

Melfort opened their week with a 6-4 win over the Ice Wolves in Melfort on Friday, Jan. 24.

The Ice Wolves led 1-0 after the first period and Melfort led 5-3 after the second period.

Ashton Paul and Ashton Hutchinson each had a pair of goals for the Mustangs; Ty Thornton and Austin Shepherd added the other Melfort goals.

Ryder Dembo had a pair of goals for La Ronge while Rylan Silzer scored the other goal for the Ice Wolves.

Madden Mulawka made 27 saves for the Mustangs; Graham Brown made 14 saves in two periods for the Ice Wolves before he was replaced by Logan Falk who stopped all 11 shots he faced.

The Hawks opened their weekend schedule with a 3-2 win over the Yorkton Terriers in Yorkton on Friday, Jan. 24.

The Terriers led 2-0 after the first period and 3-2 after the second period.

Karakochuk and Eric Hoiness scored for the Hawks.

William Leonard, Tate Schofer and Thomas Ries scored for the Terriers.

Roberts made 32 saves for Nipawin; Ethan Farrow made 25 saves for the Terriers.

After being idle the previous week the Hawks opened their week with a 6-1 loss to theHumboldt Broncos in Nipawin on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and Humboldt led 3-1 after the second period.

Jack Schierau scored the lone Hawks’ goal.

Marik Mamic had a pair of goals for Humboldt; Jeter Korte, Oakley McIlwain, Jacob Strizzi and Bryaden Skogstad added the other Broncos’ goals.

Roberts made 23 saves for Nipawin; Dazza Mitchell made 24 saves for Humboldt.

The SJHL/ MJHL Showcase in on Jan,. 28 and Jan. 29 in Winnipeg.

The Mustangs’ Trevor Blevins has been named head coach of the 20U White team. Team White also includes Mustangs forwards Logan Belton, Ashton Hutchinson, Zac Somers and Reilley Kotai, defensemen Ty Thornton, Nicholas Andrusiak and Nolan Roberts and goalie Kristian Coombs.

Team Blue includes La Ronge forward Taite Donkin, Nipawin fowrds Will Whitter, Ashton Tait and Mason Karakochuk, Ice Wolves defenseman Nathan Da Silva and Melfort goalie Madden Mulawka,

The teams will take on three MJHL squds over the two days at the Seven Oaks Sportsplex in Winnipeg on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29.

The SJHL returns to the ice after the SJHL/MJHL Showcase on Friday, Jan. 31 but Sherwood teams return on Feb. 1 with the Mustangs facing the Bombers in Flin Flon, The Ice Wolves in Kindersley to face the Klippers and the Melville Millionaires in Nipawin to face the Hawks.

The Ice Wolves are in Kindersley and the Hawks are in Melville on Sunday, Feb. 2.