Hawks earn first win on home ice of SJHL season

The Nipawin Hawks earned their first win at the Centennial Arena this week in what has been a tough start to the SJHL season.

The Hawks opened their weekend with a 4-3 overtime win over the Yorkton Terriers in Nipawin on Friday, Nov. 29. The win was the first for Nipawin at the Centennial Arena on the season.

Finley Radloff scored the game winner 1:56 into the extra frame for Nipawin.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and Yorkton led 3-2 after the second period.

Eric Hoiness, Ashton Tait and Van Taylor scored for the Hawks in regulation.

Dustin Renas, Keenan Ingram and David Coyle responded for the Terriers in regulation.

Nathan Claydon made 26 saves for Nipawin; Ethan Farrow made 27 saves for Yorkton.

As of Dec. 2 the Melfort Mustangs are in first place in the Sherwood Division and SJHL with a record of 18-4-0-0 with 36 points, nine points ahead of the Flin Flon Bombers in the Sherwood.

The La Ronge Ice Wolves are in third place with a record of 12-12-1-0 with 25 points and the Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 4-15-1-2 with 11 points.

Melfort closed their week with an 8-1 win over the Battlefords North Stars in Melfort on Friday, Nov. 29.

The Mustangs led 2-1 after the first period and 4-1 after the second period.

Reilley Kotai had a hat trick for the Mustangs; Tristan Ziola, Will Munro, Nolan Patterson and Cole Unger added the other Melfort goals.

Nikita Ivanschenko scored the lone goal for the North Stars.

Madden Mulawka made 23 saves for Melfort. Justen Maric made 31 saves for the North Stars in just over 53 minutes before he was replaced by Connor Baumbach who made three saves.

The Mustangs opened their week with a 4-3 win over the Ice Wolves in La Ronge on Tuesday, Nov. 26. This was the Ice Wolves lone game of the week.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and 2-2 after the second period.

Logan Belton, Danton Cox, Nicholas Andrusiak and Munro scored for the Mustangs.

Cole Thomas, Rylan Silzer and Owen Wilkinson responded for the Ice Wolves.

Kristian Coombs made 35 saves for Melfort; Graham Brown made 35 saves for La Ronge.

The Estevan Bruins were in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Wednesday, Dec. 4, results were not available.

Nipawin opened their week with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Battlefords North Stars in Nipawin on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Braden Nienaber scored for the North Stars in the four round shootout.

Konnor Watson, Mason Karakochuk and Carter Anderson scored for the Hawks in regulation time.

Elijah Anderson, Colton Getzlaff and Nikita Ivanschenko responded the Battlefords in regulation.

Gage Roberts made 29 saves for Nipawin; Connor Baumbach made 30 saves for the North Stars.

Nipawin closed their week with a 7-5 loss to the Broncos in Humboldt on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The Broncos led 3-1 after the first period and 5-3 after the second period.

Karakochuk had a pair of goals for the Hawks; Radloff, Henry Smith and Noah Derouin added the other Nipawin goals.

Jacob Strizzi had a pair of goals for the Broncos; Kyle Benoche, Marik Mamic, Landen Stromme, Boris Kofman and Brayden Skogstad scored the other Humboldt goals.

Roberts made 23 saves in just over 27 minutes for Nipawin before he was replaced by Claydon who made 23 saves. Edouard Gauthier made 23 saves for Humboldt.

The Hawks were in La Ronge to play the Ice Wolves on Tuesday, Dec. 3, results were not available.

The Ice Wolves and Mustangs have a home-and-home this weekend with the teams meeting in Melfort on Friday, Dec. 6 and in La Ronge on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The Estevan Bruins are in Nipawin for a pair of games against the Hawks on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7.