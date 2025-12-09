Hawks and Bombers split UPL Division  top teams home-and-home 

The Nipawin Hawks and Flin Flon Bombers split an important home-and-home for the top two teams in the UPL Division of the SJHL last week.

The Hawks had their six-game winning streak snapped with a 5-2 loss to the Bombers in Flin Flon on Saturday, Dec. 6.

The Hawks led 1-0 after the first period and the Bombers led 3-2 after the second period.

Mason Karokachuk had both of Nipawin’s goals.

Landon Alexander had a pair of goals for Flin Flon; Reid Arberry, Ryan Ulmer and Keaton Lesperance added the other Bombers’ goals.

Colten Scott made 37 saves for Nipawin; Devin Peck made 30 saves for Flin Flon.

Nipawin opened their home-and-home with the Bombers with a 5-2 win in Nipawin on Friday, Dec. 5 extending their win streak to six straight.

The Bombers led 1-0 after the first period and the Hawks led 3-2 after the second period.

Finley Radloff, Raydr Wallington, Eric Hoiness, Hudson Gainer and Clayton Nesbitt scored for Nipawin.

Leo Seitz and Daniel Morozov responded for the Bombers.

Roberts made 45 saves for Nipawin; Finn Werner made 18 saves for Flin Flon.

As of Dec. 8 the Hawks are in second place with a record of 17-7-1-0 with 35 points, two points behind the Flin Flon Bombers, the Melfort Mustangs are in third place with a record of 9-12-1-2 with 21 points and the La Ronge Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 6-17-2-1 with 15 points.

The Hawks opened their week with a 3-2 win over the Ice Wolves in Air Ronge on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Nipawin led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 after the second period.

Karokochuk, Tiernan Ryan and Will Whitter scored for the Hawks.

Trevor Oishi and Jacob Morrison responded for the Ice Wolves.

Scott made 42 saves for the Hawks; Graham Brown made 45 saves for the Ice Wolves.

The Weyburn Red Wings were in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Wednesday, Dec. 10, results were not available.

The Millionaires swept the Mustangs in their weekend home-and-home with a 2-1 win in Melville on Saturday, Dec. 6.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first and second periods.

Logan Peskett scored the Mustangs’ lone goal.

Grady Carmichael and Jackson Lee responded for the Millionaires. Lee scored the game winner at 12:50 of the third period.

Kason Kobelka made 30 saves for Melville; Matt Spencer-Dahl made 28 saves for Melville.

The Mustangs opened their home-and-home with the Millionaires with a 5-2 loss on Friday, Dec. 5 in Melfort.

Melville led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 after the second period.

Danton Cox scored both Mustangs’ goals in the third period.

Nathan Taylor scored a pair of goals for the Millionaires; Wesley Olson, Kale Margolis and Rylan Oatman added the other Melville goals.

Mulawka made 20 saves for Melfort; Spencer-Dahl made 29 saves for the Millionaires.

Melfort was in Air Ronge to play the Ice Wolves on Tuesday, Dec. 9, results were not available.

The Ice Wolves closed their road swing with a 9-4 loss to the Humboldt Broncos in Humboldt on Saturday, Dec. 6.

Humboldt led 4-0 after the first period and 7-3 after the second period.

Theron Watteyne, Ryder McKinnon, Dayton Tailfeathers and Easton Kozak scored for the Ice Wolves.

Jacob Strizzi had a hat trick and Oliver Phillips had a pair of goals for the Broncos; Jeter Korte, Tyce Penrod, Connor Miller and Nathan Da Silva added the other Humboldt goals.

Graham Brown made 11 saves in one period of action before he was replaced by Riley Zezel who made 32 saves for the Ice Wolves. Brady Holtvogt made 30 saves for Humboldt.

La Ronge opened their two-game road swing with a 2-1 loss to the Warman Wolverines in Warman on Friday, Dec. 5.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first and second periods.

Mattias De Zen scored the lone goal for La Ronge.

Riley Rich-Holden and Pherson Loehndorf responded for the Wolverines.

Brown made 29 saves for the Ice Wolves; Griffin Wright made 28 saves for the Wolverines.

The Mustangs and Humboldt Broncos play a home-and-home this weekend, the teams meet in Melfort on Friday, Dec. 12 and in Humboldt on Saturday, Dec. 13.

The Hawks are in Kindersley for two games against the Klippers on Saturday, Dec. 13 and Sunday, Dec. 14.