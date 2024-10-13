Haunted Corn Maze organizers hopes to entertain Prince Alberta and area

Daily Herald Contributor

The owners of Paintball Paradise have put together plans to make their annual haunted corn maze bigger and better.

The Paradise will be open on Oct. 19 and 26. Several events are lined up for those days, including a family maze and a scary maze for adults. The family events run from 2-7 p.m., while the scary maze starts at 7 p.m.

“Families can come out and take pictures, and buy pumpkins,” said George Lewko, the owner and chief organizer of the Haunted Paradise. “It’s fun. I have got families coming back year after year. They like coming here. They know we put on a good show and they feel safe and comfortable here as well.”

There will foods of different kinds like burgers, poutine, local pies, blueberries, apples, mini donuts and chocolate, candy and many others.

“There is a fairy tale trail out there in the corn maze,” Lewko said. “There is Jack and the Cornstalk. Little kids love it. You will have to look for all the different types of pumpkins and find the one that is missing. Each year it’s a different pumpkin that is missing from the sight, so they go round trying to figure it out. There is a prize for finishing that.”

Jason Kerr/Daily Herald Three scarecrows look out over the Paintball Paradise Haunted Corn Maze. The maze is open on Saturday, Oct. 19 and Saturday, Oct. 26.



In addition to the haunted maze, Paintball Paradise will also have a haunted church, a haunted house, paintball shooting games, a barn full of pumpkins, and a tractor ride.

Lewko said 80-90 per cent of people who visit the site come for a scary time, and Paintball Paradise aims to meet those expectations.

“They want to be scared,” he said. “That’s a busy time. People come out for two or three hours. Some people may not even go to the corn maze but they enjoy the poutine, hot chocolate, popcorn and sitting around the fire pits. The shooting game has been modernized, so it promises to be alot of fun.”