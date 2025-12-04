Harvest of Hope raises $26,000 to help feed the hungry

Nicole Taylor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

Harvest of Hope has released its financial results for the season, reporting a net revenue of $26,000.

“Our net revenue is $26,000 for this harvest season,” said Kyle Penner with Harvest of Hope.

Penner said that while this year’s results were lower than in some recent seasons, the organization remains appreciative of the support it has received. “Averages exist for a reason, and the last few years we have done quite a bit better than this, but we are grateful for what we have got.”

Penner explained that several factors influenced this year’s outcome. “We had some changes in sponsorship, some different things happened with sponsors where they weren’t able to support like they had in the past, and then high input costs, and the weather impacts both our crop yield and quality.”

A significant portion of this year’s revenue will go toward international food-security efforts. “$19,500 will be going to the Canadian Food Grains Bank, and that will be distributed through their member agencies into wherever they donate it. Lots of their focus right now is on immediate food security needs to places where people are being displaced, so Palestine, Ukraine, anywhere that there is fighting you hear about in the news, they have people working there,” said Penner.

The remaining funds will support local food initiatives. “In total it will be $6,500 that is the difference that will be split between Moosomin Food Share and the Rocanville Food Bank.” said Penner, “It’ll be $4,900 to Moosomin and $1,600 to Rocanville.”

Penner explained the importance of community involvement in sustaining the project. “The big thing that we want to make sure people know is that we are grateful for their help. It takes a big community of people to support a project like this so without their help, this type of thing would not be possible.”

Penner said how even small contributions can have a large impact through matching programs. “And the other thing we want people to know is that the impact that they make, no matter how small the contribution, is very important. When you have the leveraging options of 4:1 with the Food Grains Bank, a donation of as little as $200 can make an impact of up to $1000. And so when you get that multiplier involved with what we are doing, you can feed quite a few people.”

Penner said that this multiplier effect is made possible through long-standing federal partnerships. “The Food Grains Bank has a partnership that they have had since the 1980’s through what is called the Canadian International Development Agency, and throughout that partnership with the Canadian Government of the distribution of foreign aid, they have been able to multiply donations through this program using tax dollars to make a bigger impact with foreign aid.”