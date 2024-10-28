Harris, Patterson will both be ready as Roughriders host Stampeders

Taylor Shire

Trevor Harris is preparing to start a game with first place on the line.

However, there’s a chance the quarterback could be watching from the sidelines when his Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-7-1) take on the Calgary Stampeders (4-12-1) on Saturday (5 p.m., TSN, Mosaic Stadium) in Week 21 of the CFL season.

While the Roughriders could be playing for top spot in the West Division if the Montreal Alouettes (12-4-1) beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-7-0) earlier in the day, if Winnipeg wins, Saskatchewan will be locked into second place regardless of how they fare against the Stampeders, which will likely affect the playing some of some key starters like Harris.

“I think you can probably read between the lines,” said Harris. “I don’t approach a pre-season game any differently than I’d approach a playoff game; I’m playing to win.

“If I’m playing my grandma in checkers, I’m going to try and to maul her. It’s just kind of like you always want to win. And so, I’ve been preparing this week like it’s a playoff game.”

During Friday’s pre-game media availability, Riders head coach Corey Mace was asked how he will handle quarterback reps in the event of a Winnipeg win.

“Smart,” quipped Mace.

So, who will start at quarterback if Winnipeg loses?

“Trevor Harris.”

And if Winnipeg wins?

“Maybe Trevor Harris,” said the head coach.

Again, reading between the lines, it’s likely backup Shea Patterson would see playing time if the game doesn’t have any implications in the standings.

For Patterson, who started six games earlier this year when Harris was injured, his approach this week hasn’t changed.

“Really no different,” said Patterson. “Process still stays the same.

“Nothing changes. Work ethic stays the same throughout the week and stay ready to go as always.

“An hour before, a week before, a day before, 30 minutes into the game, five minutes into the game — I’ll be ready.”

While Harris will still be dressed in the event of a Winnipeg victory, the Riders have listed several players on the depth chart as “game-time decisions,” meaning they could be pulled from the active lineup prior to kickoff.

Running back A.J. Ouellette, defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr., receivers KeeSean Johnson, Samuel Emilus and Colton Hunchak could all be watching on Saturday if the game doesn’t have any implications.

“We addressed it with some of the guys prior,” said Mace. “You try to put yourself in their shoes.

“Some of those guys that might be on the decision line, (we) just had an open, honest conversation with them. But at the end of the day, however it goes, we’re still just trying to win the game.”

Roster changes

While there will be some game-time decisions, defensive end Malik Carney returns to the lineup for Saskatchewan after an extended absence while Anthony Lanier II will sit this week.

“With the addition of Carney coming back, he’s been out for a little bit (so) I just want to make sure (we’re) giving him some reps before we get into a playoff game,” said Mace. “He’s had a really good week of practice and we’ll see what that looks like for him come game day.”

Cornerback Amari Henderson also draws back into the starting lineup this week for Deontai Williams.

For the Stampeders, quarterback Jake Maier will return to the starting role after serving as a backup for the last two outings.

Finale focus

While the Roughriders are on a four-game winning streak, the Stampeders enter action on a nine-game winless skid with their last win coming on Aug. 4.

Calgary has also not won a road game yet this season, but the Stamps are 4-0 in their last four trips to Mosaic Stadium.

Even though the Stampeders will be missing the playoffs for the first time since 2004, the Roughriders won’t be taking them lightly.

“Just like every other week, coach preaches going 1-0 and even though we’re playing a team that’s not in the playoffs, we know we can’t take them lightly,” said veteran defensive back Marcus Sayles. “They’re playing for their jobs; they’re playing for next year.

“And when a team is hungry like that, you can’t take them lightly, so we’ve just got to go and be prepared just like every other week.”

In their Week 16 meeting, the Roughriders won 37-29 in Calgary. The last time Saskatchewan swept the season series between the two teams was in 2003.

Milligan’s mindset

Entering the final game, the Roughriders lead the CFL with a plus-25 turnover ratio, 15 clear of second place, which leaves Saskatchewan in a good spot to finish atop that category for the first time since a plus-27 performance in 1994.

A key part of the defensive unit this year has been Milligan, who was named Saskatchewan’s Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player on Wednesday.

With one game left, Milligan leads the league with eight interceptions, is tied for the league lead with 10 knockdowns and sits second in special teams tackles with 20. His 111 total defensive plays rank fourth among all CFL defenders.

And against Calgary, the 30-year-old wants to boost those numbers in a winning effort.

“I always want to add to my stats,” said Milligan. “If I’m adding to my stats, that means I’m helping us win.

“So, I’m always trying to get the ball as much as I can and make as many tackles as I can, try to get some forced fumbles, fumble recoveries; trying to do everything I can because I know that will help us win games.”

