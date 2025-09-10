Harm reduction group says new drug mixtures contributing to overdose crisis

Michael Joel-Hansen

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

The executive director of an organization that helps people with addictions says her staff are dealing with more overdoses as drugs that don’t respond to anti overdose treatments like naloxone are becoming more common on the streets.

“We can’t say this isn’t a crisis,” said Kayla DeMong, executive director of Prairie Harm Reduction.

Speaking at a media conference Monday behind the building on 20th Street West in Saskatoon, DeMong said staff have been dealing with up to six overdoses at one time. She said it’s even more challenging because recent drug supplies contain mixtures that include benzodiazepine — a prescription drug commonly used for anxiety and insomnia.

“They’re two very different things. Naloxone doesn’t work on benzodiazepines,” she said.

From Aug. 17 to Aug. 26, the Saskatoon Fire Department said it responded to 84 suspected overdoses. DeMong said this puts a strain on vital public services that impact everybody.

Opposition critic for addictions and mental health Betty Nippi-Albright, who was also at Monday’s conference, called for the provincial government to develop an emergency response plan that would include more support for front line organizations and for mental health and wraparound services.

In a written response, the government pointed to its recent commitments to add 500 more addiction treatment spaces in the province by 2028, with 281 new spaces already online.

The government pointed to legislative changes that target drug traffickers like the Safe Public Spaces (Street Weapons) Act, which empowers police to seize weapons like knives and bear spray.

It said the number of overdose-related deaths in Saskatchewan overall is trending downward. Last year, the number of confirmed and suspected deaths was 343, down from 456 in 2023.

This year, the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service is reporting the number at 224 as of Sept. 1.

DeMong said the number of deaths her organization has seen are “astronomical.”

“It is our government’s responsibility to care for every citizen of this province.”

Nippi-Albright said she’d like to see the province invest in long-term initiatives that help people who are leaving rehabilitation facilities.

DeMong echoed this, saying access to housing is vital when it comes to helping people stay sober. People who are forced back onto the street are not put in a position to succeed, she said.

“Without that stability, it’s really hard for people to make different choices and to be safe.”