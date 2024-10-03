Happy birthday P.A.

On Oct. 8, 1904, Prince Albert was incorporated as a city in what was then the Northwest Territories. To celebrate our 120th anniversary as a city, test your knowledge of local events.

1. The federal constituency of Prince Albert has been represented by three prime ministers of Canada. What are their names?

2. In what year did the Federal Penitentiary open in Prince Albert?

3. For whom was Prince Albert named?

4. What hydroelectric project brought Prince Albert to the verge of bankruptcy?

5. Samuel McLeod served as mayor both in 1886 and in 1919. Which landmark building was his home?

6. Which Saskatchewan community was the first to be declared a city?

7. The Earl of Wessex (Prince Edward) visited Prince Albert in 2003. What building did he officially open?

8. To mark Prince Albert’s centennial, City Council commissioned a history book. Who wrote that book?

ANSWERS:

1. John Diefenbaker, 13th Prime Minister (1957–1963), represented Prince Albert from 1953 until his death in 1979. William Lyon Mackenzie King, 10th Prime Minister, represented Prince Albert from 1926 to 1945. Sir Wilfrid Laurier, 7th Prime Minister, represented Prince Albert in 1896, before returning to his Quebec East riding later that year.

2. 1911

3. P.A. was named for Queen Victoria’s husband.

4. After the turn of the century Prince Albert embarked on a scheme to harness water power nearby La Colle Falls on the North Saskatchewan River, in the confident expectation that inexpensive electric power would attract industry. On July 29, 1913, construction was halted and the site abandoned.

5. McLeod built Keyhole Castle, encompassing the individualism popular in early 1900s architecture and featuring keyhole-shaped windows and scrolled gables.

6. Regina was incorporated as a city on June 19, 1903, followed by Moose Jaw on Nov. 20, 1903. and Saskatoon May 26, 1906.

7. The E.A. Rawlinson Centre for the Arts.

8. Gary Abrams wrote “Prince Albert: The First Century 1866-1966”.

Sources: Wikipedia, The Encyclopedia of Saskatchewan, The Canadian Encyclopedia. Prince Albert Tourism.