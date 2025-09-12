Handling livestock is a prime safety issue on the farm

Ethan Braund

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Woolwich Observer

About two-thirds of the 1,400 farms in Waterloo Region work with livestock, making the safe handling of animals very much a daily priority.

Susan Martin and her family work with sheep at their farm near Floradale. As a member of the Waterloo Rural Women group, she knows the importance of livestock safety.

“If you live or work on a farm or visit a farm, you do need to understand that there are differences in how large animals think compared to how we think. You have to know how to work around them or be around them safely,” she explained.

One of those main differences is understanding how animals see very differently than humans do. Large animals tend to lack depth perception and have difficulty entering or exiting, and transitioning from light to dark due to their eyes.

This also applies to large animals that have blind spots, making it vital for anyone interacting with livestock to be aware of them.

“They can’t see directly behind them. That’s putting yourself at risk. So, you always approach a large animal, you have to let them know you’re there, but not in a loud, obnoxious manner by shouting or jumping, but by using just a calm voice saying, ‘Hey, I’m here,’” said Martin.

Another safety precaution that Martin spoke about is being alert for animal warning signs. Though animals can’t speak, they all have signs that show they are uncomfortable or potentially aggressive.

“You need to understand those warning signs with any animal – like if that dog’s ears are pinned back, perhaps it doesn’t want you to pet it,” she noted.

“We as people need to recognize those warning signs because an animal can’t talk, but they’re telling you, ‘I’m uncomfortable, back off.’ Maybe by the pinned ears or the crouched position with sheep and with cattle. You know, that cartoon where the bull stomps his foot? Yeah, that’s a big warning, and that means ‘I’m uncomfortable with you, and I might have to act.’”

It’s important to ensure that people have the proper training and are age-appropriate for the tasks they are assigned, she added.

Just as people require some training before they are allowed to drive, working with large animals should be no different.

With children, particular care is needed.

“If you’re five, you shouldn’t be approaching a large animal, because you’re too small; that’s not a job for you. Your best job is to feed the cats. Jobs have to be age appropriate.

“If you’ve never handled a horse before, or you’re going to move large animals from one setting to another, you need to have a bit of background, a bit of training to learn how to do that safely, for you and for the animals involved.”

Volatility in animals should always be considered when working on or visiting a farm.

“Any animal can be unpredictable, even the tamest animal can have a bad day. And that’s really important to remember,” she added.

Remember always to be careful, even if a situation seems to be under control, the situation with animals can always change.

Martin noted that there is a responsibility to the producers to know their livestock and to identify which animals are more aggressive than others, making sure that they don’t keep animals that might pose a risk to those who work and visit the farm.

“If they’re of bad temperament. We don’t keep them. I can’t afford to have that on the farm. I can’t afford to have anybody hurt because we were careless in keeping someone that we shouldn’t have.

“So that goes back on a producer or a farmer who knows your stock, the animals that you have.”

Producers can also make sure that they have a good handling system and move animals in a safe manner that will reduce the stress on animals. Also, having a set routine is something that makes animals’ lives less stressful, she said.

That kind of concept is taught at the Waterloo Rural Women’s farm safety day, for instance.

One aspect of animal safety that is especially prudent around the township is how to interact with horse-drawn carriages.

“I’m always shocked, and yet I shouldn’t be at the lack of respect that’s sometimes given to an animal on the road,” she added.

The horses can’t always see you, and sometimes drivers forget that and will race by them due to being impatient.

“So, to be mindful of that and to give them the space is sometimes something that people forget. They’re impatient because they’re stuck behind a horse and buggy, and they zoom out and around.

“Just be mindful of how you do that, because that startles the animal, which causes a chain reaction.”

Working with animals always comes down to being aware of your situation.

“This is a pretty important topic, because I have grandchildren, and I want them to be safe on the farm, but they have to learn a few tips,” she said.