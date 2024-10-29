Halloween themes and crime scenes at the Prince Albert Science Centre

With Halloween just around the corner, the Prince Albert Science Centre in the Gateway Mall hosted “Clowning Around” on Saturday and Sunday.

The event featured both adult and child crime scenes to investigate along with other Halloween activities.

Science Centre board member Lisa Mokelby specializes in Forensic Science. She said the event combines her passion for investigation and the spooky time of year.

“The one for children is the case of the missing costume, and in the carnival, it is the Creepy Carnival,” she explained. “You have to investigate and try to find out who the suspect was in each of the crime scenes.”

Mokelby said the adult crime scene was a bit scarier.

“The kids are still going into it as well, but it’s a spookier version of the crime scene. The kids one is just a little costume one. It’s cute,” she said.

There were also some experiments and other activities including a chance to make slime.

“They can make a spider parachute and a candy grabber, and then there’s the science behind fear boxes, so different body parts in each of the boxes is. They have to put their hand in there and try to figure out what the body part is,” she explained.

There were also activities around the science behind mind games.

“This time is a whole Halloween themed event,” she said.

The event on Saturday had a great turnout because of a Halloween carnival and trick or treating taking place in the Gateway Mall.

With the other Halloween related events in the mall the place was busy when Mokelby arrived to set up.

“I love it,” Mokleby said. “It’s been great. We’re having a great turnout and we are open again tomorrow again at the same time.

“It was great. There were the kids coming in and out of there and they’re running around and then there’s the carnival over there. The whole mall is just busy today. It’s fantastic,” she added.

