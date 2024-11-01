Halloween Dance delights at Prince Albert Heritage Seniors Centre

Evan Swalm

Submitted

The Prince Albert Heritage Seniors Centre was alive with ghostly fun and vibrant festivities during a Halloween Dance held on Monday, October 28. The enchanting afternoon was filled with laughter, music, and spirited costumes, as members gathered in celebration of the spooky season.



Several attendees embraced the Halloween spirit, donning creative costumes that ranged from whimsical witches to classic warlocks. The atmosphere was lively, as community members enjoyed the chance to dance and socialise in their Halloween finest.



A special highlight of the evening was the generous contribution from Smitty’s Restaurant, which kindly donated five gift certificates as prizes for lucky participants. In addition, the gift certificates donated by Smitty’s the Heritage Seniors Association purchased several additional prizes. These prizes added an exciting element to the event.



The Prince Albert Heritage Seniors Centre extends its heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated musicians, who selflessly donated their time for this event. And, it should be noted, they donate their expertise every Monday to host the old-time dances that our community treasures. Their melodies and rhythms set the perfect tone for an unforgettable Halloween celebration, continuing to enrich the lives of our members through the magic of music.



The warmth and camaraderie shared throughout the evening truly embodied the spirit of community that the Prince Albert Heritage Seniors Centre prides itself on fostering. Events like this underscore the importance of gathering, celebrating, and creating cherished memories together.



For more information about upcoming events at the Prince Albert Heritage Seniors Centre, please contact the Prince Albert Heritage Seniors Centre at 306 953-4826 between 1:00 and 3:00 PM or by email heritagecentrepa@gmail.com.