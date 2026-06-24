Guidinger appointed City Manager after debate over contract, city direction

Prince Albert city council has appointed Craig Guidinger as City Manager after a debate over contract terms, the city’s direction and the kind of leadership council wants from its top administrator.

Council approved the appointment during Monday’s regular meeting. Guidinger had been serving as Acting City Manager for the past six months following former City Manager Sherry Person’s resignation.

The motion appointed Guidinger under section 84 of The Cities Act and authorized the mayor and city clerk, in consultation with the city solicitor, to execute an employment contract. The contract includes an open term of employment and a starting salary of $224,000 annually.

Coun. Bryce Laewetz spoke against the motion, saying he had concerns about the open term contract and about what he wanted to see from the City Manager role as Prince Albert faces financial pressure and major projects.

“Over the last two years, going through a couple budget sessions, now we’ve seen a city that’s at a financial point that’s causing some strain and some stress,” Laewetz said.

Laewetz said the city needs a City Manager who can help move the organization through those challenges.



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Coun. Bryce Laewetz speaks during debate on Craig Guidinger’s appointment as City Manager during Monday’s council meeting.

“In my personal opinion, we need a City Manager that’s a mover, that’s a shaker, and someone that has a very clear and direct plan and direction as to how we’re going to accomplish these things,” he said.

Laewetz said his comments were not personal toward Guidinger.

“Craig, absolutely nothing personal, and I am excited to work with you in that position,” he said.

In an interview Tuesday, City Solicitor Mitchell Holash said an open term contract means there is no set end date for the employment agreement.

Holash said previous City Manager contracts have sometimes been set for a fixed number of years, such as five years, with council and the City Manager later deciding whether to renew the contract. He said open term contracts are becoming more common for senior administration positions in the province.

“An open term contract would be the same type of contract that almost everyone else in the City of Prince Albert would have,” Holash said.

Holash also said the recruitment process began with Executive Committee approving a hiring guide. Some parts of the process were delegated to a management committee made up of Mayor Bill Powalinsky, Coun. Blake Edwards and Coun. Dawn Kilmer.



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

City Solicitor Mitchell Holash speaks to council about the City Manager appointment while Craig Guidinger listens from the council table during Monday’s meeting.

Holash said 44 applications were received. The committee reviewed resumes, checked qualifications, shortlisted six candidates for interviews, checked references, and then selected three finalists to make presentations on specific scenarios.

From there, management committee recommended Guidinger as the best qualified candidate for the appointment.

“I’m very proud of the process, and the work that management committee did,” Holash said.

Guidinger’s appointment also follows years of work on major City files, including planning, development, infrastructure, budget and strategic planning discussions. In past council meetings, he has appeared before council on issues ranging from land use and incentives to asset management, tax policy and long-term planning.

Several councillors defended the process during Monday’s meeting.

Coun. Darren Solomon asked Holash to confirm the number of applicants and the steps used to narrow the field. Solomon said he trusted the work done by the committee.

“Certainly, due diligence was shown,” Solomon said. “We went to the market. This is where we’ve ended up.”

Edwards, who was part of the management committee, said the process was long and thorough. He said Guidinger presented a plan for change and showed strong knowledge of the organization.

“This was not a hiring as status quo,” Edwards said. “Craig earned this position throughout the process.”

Coun. Tony Head also supported the appointment, saying he believed hiring from within can be the right choice when a candidate understands the organization.

Mayor Bill Powalinsky pushed back on the suggestion that council had not found the type of leader the city needs. Coun. Daniel Brown objected to part of the mayor’s comments, saying he felt they were inappropriate and moving away from the motion.



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

City Clerk Savannah Price speaks with Deputy Mayor Troy Parenteau during debate on the City Manager appointment at Monday’s council meeting.

Deputy Mayor Troy Parenteau ruled that council should avoid some language in debate, but said the mayor’s comments were in line with the motion and could continue.

Powalinsky said council also has a role in setting expectations for the City Manager.

“If we have expectations of the City Manager to be a shaker mover, those directions come from us,” Powalinsky said.

He said the city’s new strategic plan and objectives will guide future performance reviews and help council move its agenda forward.

Guidinger thanked council after the motion carried. He said he has worked for the City for about 18 years and called public service an honour.

“Continuing down this road in this capacity and leading this city is an honour of a lifetime,” Guidinger said.

Guidinger said the City has a new strategic plan and a vision of Prince Albert as a city of opportunity and belonging.

“I think the City of Prince Albert is on a very positive and exciting trajectory, and I couldn’t be more excited to be traveling that trajectory, along with every resident and every member of our administrative team,” he said.

The motion passed with Coun. Laewetz opposed.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca