Nov. 20 is the 324th day of 2025r. It is also World Children’s Day established in 1954 to promote international togetherness, awareness and improving children’s welfare. It’s just one of the special things that have happened on Nov. 20. Test your knowledge of these Nov. 20 facts.

1. Which Canadian Prime Minister was born on Nov. 20?

2. Which US president was born on Nov. 20?

3. By Nov. 20,1984. McDonald’s had mades 50 billion hamburgers. As of 2025 how many hamburgers has McDonald’s made?

4. On Nov. 20,1945 The Nuremberg War Trials began as 24 Nazi leaders wee put on trial before judges representing the victorious Allied powers. Which countries brought the charges against the Axis powers?

5. On Nov. 20, 1805 Ludwig van Beethoven’s only opera, Fidelio, premiered in Vienna. Where was Beethoven born?

6. In1902 Geo Lefevre and Henri Desgrange create the Tour de France bicycle race. Has a Canadian won the race?

7. On Nov. 20, 1886 the first Sherlock Holmes story, “A Study in Scarlet”, was accepted by publisher Ward and Lock. Who was the author?

ANSWERS

1. Sir Wilfrid Laurie (1841-1919) was Canada’s seventh Prime Minister from 1896 to 1911.

2. Joe Biden, born Nov. 20, 1942, was the 46th president of the United States.

3. The Wall Street Journal reported in 2013 that McDonald’s had made 300 billion burgers. With these numbers, it’s safe to assume that McDonald’s is coming up on its 400 billionth burger now.

4. United Kingdom, United States, Soviet Union and France.

5. Beethoven was born in 1770 in Cologne, Germany.

6. Steve Bauer was the first Canadian to win a stage of the Tour de France. He claimed the yellow jersey at the end of the first stage of the 1988 event. Throughout the race Bauer won an additional four stages and finished fourth overall, another Canadian record.

7. Arthur Conan Doyle.

If this quiz seems crazy, perhaps it is because Nov. 20 is National Absurdity Day. Oddities and weirdness take over on Nov. 20. It is a day to have fun and do zany things. Use this day as an excuse to let out your silliness.