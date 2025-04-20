Growth of artist explored in High School Juried Art Show winning piece

Rachel Gibson’s expression of her growth as an artist was named the Best in Show at the 14th Annual High School Juried Art Show.

The show opened on Tuesday night at the Mann Art Gallery with the opening and awards.

“This award means a lot to me since I have been doing this for so many years and just to win that same show means I have grown a lot as an artist and people recognize that.” Rachel Gibson said in an interview with the Daily Herald.

Gibson had won one of the awards two years ago as a Grade 10 student.

“It was really difficult to pick the best. I was looking at all the artworks and thinking about things like the artistic idea, concept execution etc.” Lana Wilson, the Juror of the Show said. “The initial concept showed progression as an artist. She has really cleverly combined different types of art to be like drawing exercises, painting exercises etc. The way that she executed that concept, she did with a great deal of artistic skills in a variety of media. The application is flawless, it is incredibly well done. You can tell she is working towards mastery of those media.”

The show had categories like the Best in Show, Artistic Innovation, Creative Expression, Emerging Artist, Creative Clay, Juror’s Choice and People’s Choice Award.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Before the awards were presented people looked at pieces on display at the 14th Annual High School Juried Art Show at the Mann Art Gallery on Tuesday.

In an interview with the Daily Herald, Gibson thanked her mentors for helping her throughout the process.

“I just like to thank my teachers, Miss (Jennifer) Brown, Miss (Melissa) Mirasty and my boss Tia Furstenburg. She gave me the award two years ago and now here I am with another one.”

The show will run until June 7.

Full List of Awards

Best in Show: Rachel Gibson

Artistic Innovation: Abeedah Saka-Bello

Award for Creative Exploration in Any Medium: Ryder Hogan

Emerging Artist Award: Kayden Montgrand

Creative Clay Award: Penny Yanacoulias

Juror’s Choice Award: Kiara Levesque and Sheeree Eashappie

Artistic Achievement Award: Karrisa Manseau

Barb Lacey Memorial Award: Kayla Lange and Tatianna Trautmann

Photography Award: Thea Steward and Naviah Johnson

Improper Hanging’s: Zaida Perry

Fibre Award: Lisa Brodacki

People’s Choice: to be decided by patrons with paper ballots at end of exhibition

-With files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald