Growing Heirlooms – Part II

Patricia Hanbidge

Orchid Horticulture

Growing heirlooms is something that should always be considered.

We need to consciously make the effort to preserve our genetic diversity for future generations. It is also something that honours plants that we have grown over the centuries. One thing that I always notice as a very visible difference between hybrids and heirlooms is that when you plant a field of hybrid plants they will be almost completely identical like a brigade of soldiers. When you plant a field of heirlooms you will see subtle variations in colours and forms that somehow feels more freeing.

In my garden, I usually grow a combination of hybrid and heirloom plants. Often some of the heirloom plants will be better producers than the hybrid plants. I like to use the tomato as an example. Tomatoes are hot crops and like to see warm, sunny days for best production. However, some of the heirloom tomatoes that I always grow thrive when the weather is cooler. I figure that as I do not have the power to dictate the weather, if I grow tomatoes that thrive in hot weather and some that thrive is cooler weather – I am always guaranteed a tomato crop!

Growing heirlooms tells stories that we would otherwise never experience. Over the years, I have grown many heirlooms, and many have stood out as leaders in my garden. However, there is one ultimate tomato that wins for fast germination, amazing growth and a flavour that is seriously to die for. This unnamed variety of tomato we call “Nella”. We received some tomatoes from a lovely woman by that name. Nella had traded and saved seeds even after her immigration to Canada with her brother who still lives in the old country. Their family and friends have traded and saved seeds for many generations on both sides of the border between Croatia and Italy. My experience with Nella (the tomato) is unparalleled as even after saving the seeds in a not ideal environment for more than a year or two, they all germinated and left all the other heirloom tomatoes we are growing behind. The fruit is a pinky red colour and these tomatoes should be picked when they are not fully ripe for the best flavour. In spite of having many favourite heirlooms, I really do think that Nella ranks at the top.

As far as peppers go – I have a few favourites. As we can use peppers in many ways, in my opinion we should grow many different peppers! I hope you enjoy a look into my favourites.

The Doe Hill pepper is extremely rare. It is a family heirloom from Highland County, Virginia. It is a great choice for anywhere the season is short and is also one of the tastiest peppers you will ever sample. It is a smaller, round lobed pepper that will turn gold at maturity. Enjoy the Doe Hill pepper stuffed or simply as a great ingredient in a salad. Only 60 to 65 days to harvest from transplanting.

The Sweet Chocolate Pepper was developed by Elwyn Meader and was introduced in 1965. It is an impressive pepper that ripens from green to a dark chocolate purple that is deep red inside. Producing fruit all summer long it is a sure fire addition to your garden. It is 65 to 70 days to maturity from transplanting

The last pepper, I would like to share is the Red Ruffled Pimento Pepper. This old fashioned tomato pepper can be eaten raw or used in hot dishes and is especially lovely stuffed. It is one of the most beautiful, highly ruffled tomato peppers I have ever grown.

Hanbidge is the Lead Horticulturist with Orchid Horticulture. Find us at www.orchidhort.com; by email at growyourfuture@gmail.com on facebook @orchidhort and on instagram at #orchidhort.

Tune into GROW Live on our Facebook page or check out the Youtube channel GROW…