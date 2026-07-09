Growing apples on the prairies – Part I

Patricia Hanbidge

Orchid Horticulture

Did you know that right here on the prairies we can grow apples that are as good as those that are grown anywhere in the world? Believe it or not, but we can compare our quality of apples to those grown in the Okanagan, the Annapolis Valley and other places around the world.

In order to appreciate what it takes to grow delicious apples it is important to realize that all of the cultivars of apples that we see in the grocery store are not grown from seed but instead are propagated asexually or also commonly called produced by clones. The reason this is necessary is that in order for an apple tree to produce apples it needs to be cross-pollinated with another apple tree. What this means from a genetics perspective is that there is huge diversity contained within that apple seed and each seed will grow into something that is unique from every other seed within that apple. It may produce fruit that is completely unique or it may not produce any fruit at all.

To grow quality apple trees on the prairies, it is required to first and foremost, choose apples that can survive our extreme winters. Cultivars that are rated to survive in zones 2 and even zone 3 are the best choices as the last thing we would wish to experience is having to plant a new tree a few years into the growth. Think about what you want to do with the apples – eat them fresh, or use them for baking. There are many types of apples and knowing what you wish to have as a product is important.

Spring is always the best time to plant. Apples should be planted in full sun and as early as possible once we get our true spring. They prefer a well-drained, loamy soil and for the best apples, they should receive water throughout the growing season. Avoid low-lying “frost pockets” to ensure your blossoms are not susceptible to a late spring frost.

Apples are grafted trees. The top part of the tree is the important part for the apply type, and the rootstock or bottom part is important for cold hardiness, so your apple tree can survive our cold winters. Identify the “graft union” which will appear as a bump at the bottom of the trunk where the apple variety is joined to the rootstock. The graft union should be planted two to four inches above the soil line. Ensure you do not overfill the planting hole as there should be a slight depression over the root zone to help with watering.

Young trees will need significant amounts of water. Provide at least an inch of water each week, by deep-soaking the base. Cover the base of the tree in a one-meter diameter with organic mulch but ensure you do not put the mulch right up against the trunk. Pest damage or rot could become a problem if the mulch sits up against the trunk of the tree.

Apples require a different variety of apple that is blooming at the same time to get good cross-pollination. Plant two compatible varieties within fifty feet of each other. It is also possible to buy trees that have more than one variety of apple grafted together which negates the need for other trees nearby for cross pollination as long as the blossoms are blooming at the same time.

Prairie wildlife love to munch on young apple bark. Wrapping the lower trunks with plastic tree guards or wire in late fall will help ensure your tree survives the winter in good shape. Rabbits, voles and other little critters love to gnaw on the apples in winter and if we have significant snowfall, they can reach up the trunk to areas that may not be protected by the tree guard, so keep vigilant.

Apple trees require annual pruning. The absolute best time to prune is late spring before the buds break. At this time, the tree is growing rapidly, so pruning wounds will heal quickly. Watch for an upcoming article on pruning best practice.

Hanbidge is the Lead Horticulturist with Orchid Horticulture. Find us at www.orchidhort.com; by email at growyourfuture@gmail.com on facebook @orchidhort and on instagram at #orchidhort. Tune into GROW Live on our Facebook page or check out the Youtube channel GROW.