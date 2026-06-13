Grow centre coming to Lanigan School

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

During the Student Ag Day on Tuesday, Robert Jackson, General Manager at Nutrien’s Lanigan potash mine, announced the corporation’s $250,000 investment in a hydroponic grow container that will be attached to the Lanigan School and house an indoor farm.

“It will be a place where you can learn-by-doing how agriculture works in real life and the connection between science, technology, and nutrition,” Jackson said of the Grow Centre.

The indoor farm is expected to be operational in October 2026, and a Grand Opening will be held to showcase the initiative. Students will be able to engage with a different form of agriculture in the new hydroponic grow container that will bring hands-on learning opportunities in agriculture, sustainability, science, technology, and nutrition to Horizon students. They will be studying and growing food, which can be used in the school and shared with the community.

When Horizon School Division first considered the Lanigan project, Kevin Garinger, Director of Education and CEO of HSD #205, explained that the goal was not only to provide students with exposure to agriculture, but to build a hub for it within one of their schools. The aim was to create a deeper experiential learning opportunity for students in Lanigan and beyond through inviting students from other schools to visit the Grow Centre and learn from and in it.

As part of this initiative, they had the chance to visit and observe a similar operation at a school in Alberta. There, Division representatives learned how the school supported its community by running a grocery store on campus, thereby filling a gap since no grocery store existed in the area. A symbiotic relationship developed with the school initiative supporting the community, and the community, in turn, supporting the school’s initiative. While the Lanigan School may not need to sell produce for profit, the initiative can support local food banks and teach students how they, too, can make a positive impact and give back to their community in various ways.

The Division recognized that this was the kind of learning it wanted for its students, Garinger shared. “We want them to experience crop sciences and agriculture through that lens.”

With that focus, the Division set out on a course to see what an initiative of this sort could look like. Nutrien was ‘front-and-centre” when it came to supporting the development of the new school at Lanigan and knew that they wanted to do more; do something bigger. In 2020, engagement between Nutrien Lanigan and the Horizon School Division began to centre around a prospective Grow Centre. The Division’s people brought forward the ideas they had and what they had seen in Alberta, and Nutrien came back to the discussion with an offer of 100 percent funding.

“Here on the prairies, agriculture sits right outside our doors and connects to everything we do at Nutrien,” said Jackson. “Our team is proud to be a part of this project, which will help students build a connection to where their food comes from, while gaining understanding of the many roles, skills, and expertise behind modern agriculture, including the role potash plays.”

Saskatchewan does not have to remain tied to a short growing season and reliance on distant fresh food during the winter months. The technology is available, and students in Horizon School Division will begin to see how much is possible. And as Kevin Garinger said, “then it expands to communities, and suddenly others are looking at what technologies might be brought in at other communities to support the growth of crops and those sorts of things.”